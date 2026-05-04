How to avoid a bear encounter – and stay safe if you meet one

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Ussuri brown bears, mainly found in parts of Hokkaido, can weigh more than 400kg.

SINGAPORE – Bear encounters are on the rise in Japan, which recorded a historic high of 238 attacks and 13 deaths from April 2025 to March 2026 . Bear sightings have spilled into urban areas, catching locals and travellers off guard.

Experts say the surge is driven by a mix of factors. Climate change has disrupted plant growth cycles, and poor acorn and beech nut harvests have pushed the hungry animals out of forests and into residential areas. Meanwhile, rural depopulation and abandoned farmland have created easy feeding grounds near human settlements.

As Japan enters its late spring season, bears have emerged from hibernation and early sightings have been reported. Here are three tips on how to stay safe, especially for travellers venturing beyond major cities.

1. Recognise bear species and react accordingly

In Japan, the two main species are the smaller Asiatic black bear and the Ussuri brown bear. The black bear is more commonly found across the Tohoku region in the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu, while the brown bears are concentrated in Hokkaido.

Asiatic black bears tend to be more aggressive and exhibit more predatory behaviours. They can weigh up to 200kg and reach 1.9m tall.

Brown bears can be found in countries such as Canada, the United States, China and Russia, while Asiatic black bears are found across southern Iran to the Himalayas, and South-east and East Asia.

“If you face a black bear attack, you should aggressively and rigorously attack back. It’s important to do that to deter further attacks,” says Dr Paul Chen, a lecturer at Republic Polytechnic’s School of Applied Science, whose research focuses on animal behaviour. He suggests striking the bear’s eyes and nose with improvised weapons such as a thick branch.

Experts say the surge in bear encounters is driven by a mix of factors, including climate change and habitat loss. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

“For brown bears, because they’re big, there’s no way you can attack them. The best way to protect yourself is to lie prone and cover your head with your arms.” Ussuri brown bears can weigh more than 400kg and stand as tall as 3m.

He adds that once these bears realise you are not a threat, they tend to move away – but because of their size, if you do not protect vulnerable areas like your head, injuries can be fatal.

2. Do not make sudden movements

During a bear encounter, running or walking away abruptly can trigger a chase response as the bear might perceive you as prey or a threat. Instead, back away slowly while facing the bear and, if possible, move out of its line of sight, such as behind a wall or tree.

“ Do not hide and hope the bear doesn’t see you – its sense of smell is very good so it can pick up your scent . The best thing to do is leave the area immediately,” Dr Chen says.

To avoid provoking it, do not look the bear in the eye .

“Bears are almost always risk-averse . They don’t want to get into an aggressive situation. If there is an escape route, it is likely they will de-escalate and leave,” says Mr Dave Neale, director of programmes at animal protection charity Animals Asia.

3. Carry deterrents

Bears are sensitive to the compound capsaicin, which causes them breathing difficulties and immediate swelling of the eyes. PHOTO: ANIMALS ASIA

Take along tools like bells or whistles to alert bears to your presence. Making noise reduces the chance of surprising a bear, says Mr Neale.

“Talk in normal voices with people that you’re with, and bears will likely leave that habitat,” he says.

Bear sprays, which contain the active ingredient capsaicin, can be used to temporarily incapacitate bears. Capsaicin – found in peppers and chillies – acts as an inflammatory agent and causes them breathing difficulties and immediate swelling to the eyes.

Aim the spray towards the nose of a charging bear and activate it when it is within 10m of you, says Dr Chen.

Shift Happens is a new series on how climate change is impacting leisure travel. For more travel stories, go to str.sg/travel