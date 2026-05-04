How one resort in Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands breeds and returns bamboo sharks to the wild

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The bamboo shark conservation project at the Marine Discovery Centre aims to protect vulnerable marine species.

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PHI PHI ISLANDS, Thailand – Bobbing on the teal waters of the Andaman Sea, I transfer from a speedboat to a diving support vessel that is carrying precious cargo of seven bamboo sharks – five juveniles and two adults.

We are at Koh Ma, or Dog Island, where the sharks will be released into their natural habitat.

I am visiting the Phi Phi Islands, which are made up of six islands known for their picture-perfect beaches and dramatic limestone cliffs. The islands were made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Beach (2000), which was filmed at Maya Bay on one of the islands.

But years of overtourism have severely disrupted the area’s rich marine life. After a concerted effort to nurse the surrounding ecosystem back to health, Maya Bay reopened in 2022 after a four-year shutdown and now has an annual two-month break from visitors.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village, where I spend two nights in March, is located within a national park. The resort is also doing its share to protect the surrounding environment.

A view of SAii Phi Phi Island Village’s deluxe premium villa. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

Mr Bart Callens, general manager for SAii’s two resorts in Phi Phi and Phuket, says the brand recognises its responsibility to protect and preserve the destinations it is a part of.

Its Phi Phi Island resort has a Marine Discovery Centre as part of its facilities, which is free for hotel guests to visit.

The centre offers a guided tour led by a marine biologist, where guests can learn about its educational programmes and conservation initiatives.

The Marine Discovery Centre is funded by SAii Hotels & Resorts and runs educational programmes and conservation initiatives. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

One such initiative is a Save Our Sharks programme (SOS) that was launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Phuket Marine Biological Center, which has released a total of 42 bamboo sharks, including the seven set free during my trip.

The programme focuses on breeding and nurturing the sharks in a safe and controlled environment until they reach 25 to 30cm in length, which is considered viable for survival in the wild. At this size, they are strong enough to handle ocean currents and their mouths are large enough to feed on medium-sized prey.

The sharks are released once or twice a year, depending on when they are ready. Releases typically take place in the first quarter of the year when sea conditions are most favourable.

Bamboo sharks are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “near threatened” red list. The union does not provide an estimate of how many bamboo sharks are left in the wild.

The IUCN red list assesses the extinction risk for animal species. “Near threatened” species are at a lower extinction risk than those classified as vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered. Another sea creature in the same category is the Bower’s Parrotfish, found in the Western Pacific Ocean.

SAii Phi Phi Island focuses on bamboo shark conservation as they are calm and can adapt well, which makes them easier to care for. They also live in coastal areas like Phi Phi, so protecting them also helps to support local marine life and biodiversity, says Ms Natthida Binsomprasong, senior manager for sustainable development at SAii’s parent company, S Hotels & Resorts.

The resort is not alone in its conservation efforts – a handful of other luxury properties also run bamboo shark projects.

Returning sharks to the wild

Before the release of the sharks, we are given a short briefing with practical tips on respecting marine life and avoiding contact with coral reefs to avoid harming the environment. A marine biologist then transfers the sharks from their holding tanks into cages.

Five juvenile sharks in the holding tank before they were released. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

Ms Nathida says bamboo sharks face a range of growing threats that impact their survival at every stage of life.

Climate change is altering ocean conditions, with rising sea temperatures, coral bleaching and ocean acidification disrupting breeding cycles and reducing survival rates.

At the same time, habitat loss – driven by coral reef degradation, coastal development and increased human activity – has reduced the areas of shallow water where the sharks can breed.

These are compounded by marine debris, ghost nets (abandoned or discarded fishing nets) and unsustainable fishing practices, all of which have accelerated the sharks’ population decline.

While guests snorkel near the surface, Mr Callens leads a group of divers to gently place the cages on the ocean floor, as bamboo sharks are bottom-dwellers.

When the lid of the cage is open, the sharks take a while before venturing out. The process is repeated until all the sharks are released.

Climate change affects ocean conditions, affecting shark survival rates. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

The work does not stop there. Shark monitoring is conducted in coordination with the diving team. This process involves re-sighting counts to record the frequency of shark observations over time. These figures are then analysed to determine if the sighting rate increases year on year, which would indicate population establishment.

Shark sanctuary

Ms Nathida says the bamboo shark conservation project aims to protect and restore vulnerable marine species while strengthening the resilience of the Andaman Sea’s ecosystems.

At the centre, shark eggs are bred and incubated in a secure, controlled nursery. Injured bamboo sharks, sometimes brought in by fishermen, are rehabilitated in a dedicated nursery pond.

If a shark has severe injuries such as a missing fin or deep wounds, the centre will work with the Phuket Marine Biological Center to rehabilitate the shark before it is released when recovered.

The centre also educates guests on common misconceptions about sharks.

Juvenile sharks are raised in protected conditions before they are released. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

For instance, many think sharks are dangerous, but species such as bamboo sharks are gentle creatures that play a vital role in maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem, says Ms Nathida.

Other projects at the Marine Discovery Centre include a clownfish breeding programme. The popularity of clownfish after the movie Finding Nemo (2003) led to over-collection, which threatened the local population. Over-collection of clownfish from the wild is rarer these days, as clownfish can now be bred in large numbers through aquaculture.

During my 30 minutes of snorkelling, I spot the fish named Dory in the movie – a Regal Blue Tang, which is a species of surgeonfish.

The clownfish breeding programme raises awareness among guests about responsible pet ownership. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

But I see only clownfish at the centre – a whole tank of them. Some may be released as part of the breeding programme if the team finds appropriate and unoccupied sea anemone.

The programme also raises awareness among guests about responsible marine stewardship and the importance of protecting fragile reef ecosystems.

View from the Marine Discovery Centre located in the resort. ST PHOTO: JANE NG

From marine life to mangroves

Back at the resort, I try mangrove forest bathing, or kayaking through a mangrove forest. Kayak rental is available at 350 baht (S$14) an hour or 550 baht for two hours.

Aside from immersing myself in the tranquil environment, which is supposed to reduce stress, I am encouraged to pick up marine litter along the way.

Experiences such as mangrove forest bathing by kayak are designed to be low-impact for the environment. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

From my kayak, I appreciate the calm, thriving mangrove forest. I later learn that mangroves are vital coastal ecosystems, crucial for maintaining Phi Phi Islands’ biodiversity and providing shelter for numerous marine species, such as the orbiculate cardinalfish and mangrove red snapper.

Mangroves provide another layer of protection during a tsunami. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

They also act as a natural buffer in the event of a disaster like a tsunami, helping to dissipate the force of waves. This was the case during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the surrounding mangrove forests and mountains helped to reduce wave energy and provided partial protection.

The resort also organises a free mangrove-planting activity for guests, which quickly gets messy. Wading into the tidal flats, my slippers immediately get caught in the soft, squishy mud. After several attempts at pulling them out, I give up and go barefoot.

Preservation of mangrove areas helps to protect vital coastal ecosystems. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

Grabbing a sapling, I embrace the job: wading through mud to find an empty spot to dig a hole, pushing the plant into the ground and finally covering it with more mud.

The writer planting a young sapling. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

It is not an activity I am used to. But knowing that this small effort is helping to reinforce the coastline and nurture a vital part of Phi Phi’s natural defence system is deeply satisfying.

Besides guests, local communities play their part too. The resort works with nearby villages on the protection and preservation of mangrove areas adjacent to the hotel.

Mr Callens says such a partnership not only safeguards vital coastal ecosystems, but also strengthens community stewardship and encourages shared responsibility for the environment.

There are also weekly trash collection activities involving guests and local residents. In 2025, a total of 1,946kg of land and marine debris was collected.

Mangroves maintain Phi Phi Islands’ biodiversity and provide shelter for marine species. PHOTO: SAII HOTELS & RESORTS

Beyond the stunning surroundings, I cherish the soul-nourishing experiences that make me feel that I am part of something bigger.

Sunrise on Phi Phi Island. ST PHOTO: JANE NG

On the 60-minute speedboat ride back to Phuket to start my journey home, I see beyond the gorgeous turquoise water. I see nature’s nursery, a lush mangrove forest in the background, and am comforted by the knowledge that much is being done to ensure the survival of bamboo sharks.

I leave the Phi Phi Islands not just refreshed, but also informed.