How Japan's ancient epidemic spread two national religions in the country

NARA, JAPAN - They lurched through Japanese towns like zombies - blinded, disfigured and covered in sores. All around these wretched folk, people fled, unaware they could not outrun the cause of this mayhem nearly 1,300 years ago.

At the time, the Japanese people had won many military battles against foreign forces. Now, however, they had been blindsided by a new and invisible foe that swiftly killed a third of the population.

The country's first smallpox epidemic rocked it so violently that the nation sought new gods.

On my last visit to Japan, while lining up to enter Nara's eighth-century Todaiji temple, I passed two statues which explained how this became a rare country that has two national religions. It all began when a Shinto deity and a Buddhist god joined forces to fight smallpox.

Japan is now struggling against another unseen enemy. Last Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency over Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures amid a surge in the third wave of Covid-19 cases.

However, this nation has been able to survive many virus crises, with the oldest on record being the smallpox epidemic of AD735 to 737.

While the world these days has brilliant scientists to uncover the causes of disease outbreaks, in ancient times, people leaned on superstitions to explain catastrophes.

In ancient Japan, disasters were widely believed to be the work of malevolent spirits called onryo. It was one of these mythical demons, named Hososhin, who supposedly spread smallpox and created a giant problem for Japan's Emperor Shomu.

Several of the incredible Buddhist sites that attract foreign tourists to Japan were built by Emperor Shomu in response to that eighth-century epidemic.

Although Shinto was then Japan's dominant religion, Buddhism had arrived there from Korea almost 200 years earlier. It had earned a small but devoted following, which included Shomu. As the Emperor aimed to revive his devastated nation and protect it from future epidemics, he built dozens of Buddhist monasteries across Japan to earn the favour of Buddhist deities.

The devastating effects of the epidemic prompted religious fervour in Japan which, together with the Emperor's promotion of Buddhism, saw huge numbers of people adopt this new religion.

None of the Buddhist structures built by Shomu was grander, or more important, than the colossal Todaiji. Across many visits to Japan I have yet to encounter a more extraordinary structure. One of the key reasons I have travelled to Nara city three times is to revisit this sprawling Buddhist complex built in AD752, in what was then the Japanese capital.

Todaiji is centred around the mesmerising temple of the Great Buddha Hall. Reputedly still the world's biggest wooden structure, the temple with its immense bronze Buddha and treasures including an octagonal lamp, is the chief attraction of Nara Park, a forest reserve home to the remains of the imperial capital.



Nara's eighth-century Todaiji temple. PHOTO: RONAN O'CONNELL



In September and October, when the autumnal bloom paints Nara in a palette of warm colours, Todaiji is even more beguiling, the kind of setting that becomes imprinted in memory for life.

Beneath its steeply pitched roof, decorated by gilded eaves and intricate wood carvings, I found a work of art completed by an army of more than 10,000 craftsmen. I watched visitors wait their turn to pray at the foot of this 16m-tall bronze statue.

It depicts Vairocana, the cosmic Buddha whom Emperor Shomu asked for help as Japan reeled from the smallpox epidemic. Rather than seeking to sideline Shinto, Japan's indigenous religion, Shomu aimed to combine it with Buddhism.

This is exemplified by his choice to erect a statue of Shinto deity Hachiman near the giant Buddha. Hachiman had long cast a protective net over Japan. The Emperor then assigned him a new task - to defend and guide Vairocana as the Buddhist deity tried to shepherd Japan out of crisis.

The way these two statues stand side by side here at Todaiji seems to me symbolic of the harmonious relationship between Shinto and Buddhism in Japan.

To this day, these two religions each are practised by about 70 per cent of the population, with many people adhering to both. That is partly because, in the centuries after Emperor Shomu popularised Buddhism, it began to merge with Shinto in many ways.

This includes the common belief in these two religions that divinity dwells within both living things and natural features like lakes and hills. This religious devotion to nature, and the environmental conservation it has inspired, is one reason why Singaporean tourists to Japan have so much pristine wilderness to explore.

Some of these forests, or even individual trees, are so significant according to Shinto and Buddhist beliefs that they are defined as being sacred.

It was while wandering one of these protected groves in Kyoto that I learned about the fascinating concept of nature being inhabited by spirits.



The sacred forest in Kyoto. PHOTO: RONAN O'CONNELL



My teacher was Mr Hiroyuki Watanabe, a veteran ecologist who lobbies for the protection of the city's sacred groves. As we explored the old-growth forest surrounding Shimogamo, Kyoto's 2,000-year-old Shinto shrine, he explained that tourists to Japan walk past sacred trees without noticing the straw rope tied around their trunks, indicating their sacred status.

This practice of worshipping nature flourished during the reign of Emperor Shomu. The monasteries he constructed in Nara were built among lush, sacred forests at the foot of Mount Wakakusa.

The deer which roamed Nara, and still inhabit this forest, thrilling tourists with their friendliness, have long been considered messengers of the gods.

So peaceful is this park, and so splendid are its temples and shrines, that it is hard to fathom the deadly chaos that engulfed Nara in the eighth century. Smallpox victims wailing in agony. Paranoia and anxiety running rampant. Gravediggers unable to meet demand.

The Japanese people desperately needed faith and a leader with a plan. Emperor Shomu stepped forward and set in motion a synthesis of the Shinto and Buddhist religions that continues to prosper in Japan almost 1,300 years later.

• The writer is an Australian journalist and photographer based in Perth.

Covid-19 advisory

Tourism between Singapore and Japan is currently heavily restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, although essential business and official travel between the countries is possible.

For updates on Japan's entry requirements, visit the website of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore.