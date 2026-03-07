How female entrepreneurs turned the ‘Paris of the Philippines’ into a vibrant food destination

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SILAY, Philippines – In the 1970s, the heyday of the “Paris of the Philippines” seemed to be over.

The collapse of the sugar industry left the island of Negros Occidental in turmoil. The sugar barons returned to capital city Manila, with many leaving their homes to fall into ruins. The streets, where the rich would ride in carriages pulled by Arabian horses, fell silent.