Hong Kong’s newest arts waterfront is a museum-hopper’s paradise

HONG KONG – A string of new museums that has sprouted along Kowloon’s waterfront is transforming Hong Kong into an art lover’s paradise.

And it is not just great art. Artworks are in duet with splendid views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong island’s suave skyline.

I watch the gold facade of the Hong Kong Palace Museum shimmer and discern echoes of tradition recast. The new museum is home to more than 900 treasures loaned from Beijing, alongside contemporary shake-ups of Chinese antiquities.

Leaving the decadent past of the Forbidden City behind, I stroll across to M+ and lose myself in Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s infinity room. The museum of visual culture whispers unheard stories behind Asia’s teeming design and art scenes.

The M+ building, designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron of Tate Modern fame, is its own visual story, with a sleek ebony billboard towering above its 33 galleries.