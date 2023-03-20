Hong Kong reopens: New and shiny, nostalgic and timeless, the city is back

Look out for the Hong Kong-specific Marvel character, Leslie Lam, the chief engineer of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science & Technology Pavilion. She is played by local actress Jessica Hsuan.

All this novelty is part of a multi-year expansion that will also see the opening of the World Of Frozen in the second half of 2023. One highlight will be the first Frozen-themed coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

This year is Disney’s 100th anniversary. Starting in March, Mickey Mouse and friends will dress up in celebratory outfits. The statues of dream-makers Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, will be set up in October.

Tips

Christmas is a signature season with “snowfall”, tree lighting and carols from November to December. Christmas-themed food and merchandise abound too.

For priority access to popular rides and shows, consider the Disney Premier Access (str.sg/iZSF).

Covid-19 advisory

Hong Kong ended its mask mandate on March 1. Masks are no longer required both indoors and outdoors, including on public transport. But for now, travellers need to do a self-administered antigen rapid test within 24 hours of their flight to Hong Kong. For more information, go to the Hong Kong Tourism Board site (str.sg/iZSv).

Hello Hong Kong tourist campaign

Over a million gifts have been prepared to welcome international visitors to Hong Kong, one of the last destinations to reopen. These include cash vouchers for restaurants, shops or attractions. For details, go to str.sg/iZTk

Singapore travel deals have also been created with partners such as Chan Brothers travel agency. Go to str.sg/iZTk

Where to stay

I stay at the new Hotel Alexandra (str.sg/iZTJ) on the North Point waterfront. While the maximalist hotel is designed like a little Versailles with gilt and chandeliers everywhere, my room on the 30th floor is done up in soothing neutrals and I have a harbour view.

A check of third-party booking sites show that rooms start at $165 for April, though rates will be dynamic.

The hotel is a short walk from the Fortress Hill MTR station. It is set in a local neighbourhood, so I pop into the streets for breakfast. Choices include roast goose, congee and cuppas from The Coffee Academics.