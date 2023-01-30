Home away from home: Singaporean leads flamenco tours in Spain

SINGAPORE – Ms Tania Goh, 50, vividly recalls the moment her interest in Spanish dance went from hobby to passion.
It was 2003, and she had just left her job after seven years at the Singapore Tourism Board, where she first worked in marketing and later in the arts and entertainment business unit.
Wanting a break from work, she travelled to Seville in the south of Spain to take the Celta course, a qualification for teaching English as a foreign language. Her plan was to stay a month, fly to Peru and teach English while travelling around Latin America.
But her best-laid plans were overturned, she did not wind up in Peru. Today, she considers Seville her second home.
The spark? While looking for a flamenco dance teacher, she chanced upon a group session that, quite literally, took her breath away.
“I remember standing at the door and gasping because I realised my hobby was an art form and a profession. My heart was enraptured by a hunger I didn’t realise I could feel,” says Ms Goh, who is single.
Up till then, she had taken flamenco lessons in Australia while studying French and Spanish at Flinders University in Adelaide, as well as upon her return to Singapore.
But it stirred her differently when, in that class in Seville, she witnessed live musicians and singers accompanying the dancers and creating an atmosphere she had never experienced.
Flamenco originated as a way for marginalised gypsies to convey their woes and suffering, and though it was once looked down upon, it has evolved into a uniquely Spanish art form.
Instead of travelling to Latin America, she spent three months taking classes alongside international students who had come from around the world to learn flamenco at its source. Between lessons, her classmates took odd jobs to fuel their passion.
A Japanese student cleaned houses, while a Lebanese sold ferry tickets to tourists by the pier. Some worked illegally.
But their grit and commitment inspired her.
“Growing up, nobody in my family talked about chasing dreams. People talked about school, exams and success. In Spain, I saw there were different paths to success beyond the traditional narrative that we might have grown up with,” says Ms Goh, who today wears many professional hats and calls herself an arts producer, digital creator and Spanish dance teacher.
She organises workshops across the Asia-Pacific for her dance teachers from Spain, teaches flamenco classes in Singapore and has produced flamenco tutorial videos that can be purchased from around the world.
She also spends between three weeks and three months each year in Seville to enhance her dance practice.
And she came full circle in 2018 when she began running Flamenco Culture Trip – dance and cultural immersion tours in Seville and Spanish capital Madrid for students who, like her, want to deepen their understanding and practice of the art form.
They learn from her teacher, Mr Manuel Betanzos, at his dance school, pick up the basics of singing as an accompaniment to flamenco and round up the six-day programme with a small public showcase.
There are shopping stops to buy flamenco outfits and shoes, and flamenco shows to watch.
Ms Goh also organises “up close with artistes” experiences, such as a home-cooked meal at Mr Betanzos’ house. In Madrid, another teacher, Ms Paloma Gomez, shares the history of Spanish dance with participants over a meal.
These interactions are in line with her preference for “deep travel”, immersing herself in the culture and going with the flow of locals.
“I want my students to understand art as a function of the environment, in a way that is not self-conscious such as in Seville, where people are playing instruments and dancing in the street. If you enjoy something in your heart, you will follow the thread to learn more about it when the time is right,” she says.
The tours are kept small, at about five participants, and cost around €1,000 (S$1,400). The price does not include flights and accommodation, which participants book themselves with advice from Ms Goh. Meals and shopping are also at their own expense.
Barre fitness instructor Priscilla Low, 29, who went on Ms Goh’s first tour, says the classes there have an energy and intensity far beyond what she had experienced.
Ms Low, who holds a degree in dance from Lasalle College of the Arts, says: “In Singapore, we are a bit more conservative, more focused on learning the steps rather than moving with the fire and passion that characterises Spanish dance.
“But over there, people give their all in the studio. There is no right or wrong way, just people doing their best.”
The next tour runs from March 28 to April 2. For more information, go to www.taniagoh.com/flamencoculturetrip-home