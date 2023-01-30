Home away from home: Singaporean leads flamenco tours in Spain

But her best­-laid plans were overturned, she did not wind up in Pe­ru. Today, she considers Seville her second home.

The spark? While looking for a flamenco dance teacher, she chanced upon a group session that, quite literally, took her breath away.

“I remember standing at the door and gasping because I realised my hobby was an art form and a profession. My heart was enraptured by a hunger I didn’t realise I could feel,” says Ms Goh, who is single.

Up till then, she had taken flamenco lessons in Australia while studying French and Spanish at Flinders University in Adelaide, as well as upon her return to Singapore.

But it stirred her differently when, in that class in Seville, she witnessed live musicians and singers accompanying the dancers and creating an atmosphere she had never experienced.

Flamenco originated as a way for marginalised gypsies to convey their woes and suffering, and though it was once looked down upon, it has evolved into a uniquely Spanish art form.

Instead of travelling to Latin America, she spent three months taking classes alongside international students who had come from around the world to learn flamenco at its source. Between lessons, her classmates took odd jobs to fuel their passion.