SINGAPORE – Nowhere else in the world captures travellers’ hearts the way Japan does. Perhaps its appeal lies in the polite warmth of the locals, its fresh and delicious produce or the beauty of the landscape across four seasons. Likely it is greater than the sum of its parts.

“Magical,” says Singaporean harbour pilot Marcus Law, recalling his first time seeing snow on a 2014 trip with his then-girlfriend Tinaga Angkasa, a permanent resident here.