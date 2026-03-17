Holiday on wheels: The rising trend of RV travel in Malaysia

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While many enjoy going on road trips, staying overnight in a vehicle remains unfamiliar territory.

KUALA LUMPUR - Imagine waking up to a new view every morning while on holiday, and having the freedom to go anywhere you like without much restriction.

This is the essence of travelling with a recreational vehicle (RV), where your automobile is also your “hotel”.

We’ve seen it in foreign films and television shows, and these days, you can find many posts on RV holidays on social media, too.

In Malaysia, it is still uncommon, though not impossible.

While many enjoy going on road trips, staying overnight in a vehicle remains unfamiliar territory.

But that’s not the case for Mr Shamsul Kamar, 53, who has always found the idea of going on an RV holiday intriguing.

So, in 2022, Mr Shamsul set up RV Motorhome Malaysia, based in Sentul, KL, together with his business partner, Mr Mohd Danial Radin Danial, 35.

An outdoor enthusiast, Mr Shamsul has long dreamed of exploring every corner of Malaysia with an RV – slowly and meaningfully.

His first trip in one was a family getaway to Sekinchan in Selangor. His parents’ reaction to how smoothly the journey went was priceless.

“Even though it was just a short trip, I could see the joy on their faces,” Mr Shamsul said.

“They were relaxed throughout the drive in the campervan, which was a lot more spacious compared to a regular car or minivan.”

That experience reinforced his view that RV travel is not just for the young and adventurous, it can be enjoyed by everyone.

As for Mr Mohd Danial, he once embarked on a cross-country journey in a campervan throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

“He came back full of positive stories,” said Mr Shamsul, who did not join him on the trip. “He realised just how convenient and comfortable travelling in a campervan could be.”

RVs are grouped into different categories, often referred to as “classes” (A, B and C).

An RV can be either towable or motorised.

Towable RVs, like caravans and travel trailers, need to be pulled by a separate vehicle.

Motorised RVs, on the other hand, are self-driven vehicles and come with a built-in living space. Campervans fall into this category.

Compact and easy to drive, campervans have everything you need on a holiday: a bed, kitchen, electricity, water storage and even toilet.

High-end models may also include showers and washing machines.

After nearly four years of being in the business, Mr Shamsul has noticed a growing interest in campervan travel in Malaysia.

He said that campervans are especially popular among those who are planning their “balik kampung” (returning to hometowns) trips during holidays seasons like Hari Raya.

He thinks that the reason is because of the expected heavy traffic on the roads.

“Being stuck without access to a toilet can be stressful, but a campervan solves that problem,” he said.

Aside from convenience, travelling in a campervan also allows families to stop and explore other places along the way before reaching their final destination.

Make it official

A recent government announcement allowing campervans to be licensed and regulated for commercial use is a major step forward for the domestic tourism sector.

Previously, campervans could not be registered under a company for rental purposes. Many were privately owned, or “informally” rented out.

Without a regulated system, operators could not obtain commercial insurance.

Simply put, if an accident or damage occurs, the owner or renter has to bear all costs.

There is also the risk of renters not paying for the repairs made, leaving operators to cover the losses themselves.

With formal licensing now in place, businesses can purchase proper commercial insurance, offering protection to both operators and customers.

Mr Shamsul believes the move will increase confidence among travellers to try going on RV holidays.

Still, while regulation is a significant step forward, Mr Shamsul hopes infrastructure development will follow.

Currently, Malaysia has over 250 campsites nationwide.

The number is encouraging, but not all are equipped with essential facilities for RVs such as electricity hook-ups, water supply, waste disposal systems and well-maintained toilets.

Some RV parks are merely parking areas without dedicated campervan amenities.

“Improving infrastructure, reliable utility connections and reasonable pricing will help attract more people to the business,” Mr Shamsul said.

He hopes the authorities will work closely with operators like himself to ensure new sites are built according to motorhome specifications.

More RV fans

Mr Muhammad Asyraf Baduri Hisham, 29, goes on a campervan holiday two to three times a month.

A previous 15-day trip around the peninsular covering 2,715km with a friend helped him discover the joy of exploring the country at his own pace.

“Even revisiting the memories through photos from that trip still makes me feel like I’m back on the road,” he said.

What really cemented his passion for campervan travel, however, was his father’s suggestion to “buy a campervan”.

Heeding his father’s advice, Mr Asyraf did his research and eventually bought a campervan, making it his trusty travel companion.

What began as an ambitious experiment soon became a hobby, allowing him to “cherish every little moment” on the road.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnny Lew, 47, started his campervan journey in 2023 with his cousin.

“I love the flexibility it offers – the freedom to stop where and when I want and enjoy the destination at my own pace, and not be tied to hotels,” said Mr Lew, who has visited Melaka and several parts of his home state, Johor, with a campervan.

Mr Lew also owns a caravan, which he tows with his car.

As for, Dr Wan Nur Sabrina Wan Manshol, 41, she discovered the charm of compact, mobile living during her holiday in New Zealand in December 2025.

“The most memorable part of that trip was living and travelling in the same campervan as my friends,” she recalled. “Sharing a small space brought us closer in a way that would be hard to experience with conventional travel.”

She also loved the campsites they visited.

“Each stop had beautiful scenery, making every site feel like a new adventure,” she said.

Life in a campervan taught her to be patient and flexible, and to work together with others.

“We had to adapt, manage the campervan ourselves – setting up our own beds, handling gas and waste disposal. It was a new experience, but part of the fun was learning to do it together with my friends,” she added.

Inspired by that trip, Dr Wan Nur Sabrina now hopes to experience the same sense of adventure and closeness while travelling in Malaysia.

“I’m excited to explore my own country,” she said, adding that she believes travelling by campervan will allow her to view Malaysia’s landscapes better.

For full time content creator Cristina Chew, 36, she sees campervan travelling as a chance to bond with her 11-year-old daughter.

“I’m not much of an outdoors person, but I’ve been looking forward to doing this with her,” she said. “The idea of a campervan as a little ‘retreat’ feels like a mini escape.”

For these travellers, campervans offer more than just comfort and mobility – they provide a deeper connection to the places they visit.

Ms Chew believes it opens up opportunities to see and do new things. “You might even meet new people and make meaningful connections along the way,” she said.

Mr Lew shared: “Instead of driving to a location and leaving on the same day, I can stay overnight, enjoy the sunrise or sunset, and truly appreciate the surroundings.”

Mr Asyraf echoed the sentiment. “It’s a completely different experience. You actually ‘live’ in the place you visit. Most of the time, I sleep, cook and eat inside the motorhome. If I don’t feel like cooking, I just order delivery, it’s very convenient.”

For Mr Lew, the appeal also lies in the simple pleasures. Rather than dining in a crowded restaurant, he prefers preparing his own meals.

“I’ll set up a small space outside my campervan and enjoy my meal with a lovely view,” he said.

Flexibility is another major draw for him.

Travelling with his caravan also means not having to worry about bus or train schedules, flight tickets or hotel check-in times.

Travellers can stop to explore or stay longer in places they really enjoy.

Mr Lew has explored beaches around Johor Bahru, including Sedili, Desaru and Pengerang.

“For other locations, we’re more cautious because parking and manoeuvring can be tricky,” he added.

Mr Asyraf recommends turning to online communities such as Peminat Campers Malaysia on Facebook for advice on routes, campsites and practical tips from fellow enthusiasts.

He is also planning future trips to Sabah and Sarawak. “I’ve been to both states, but never on a road trip with a campervan. I’m excited to try it.”

Although the scenic landscapes are ideal for this kind of travel, he is aware that winding roads in some areas may not be suitable for motorhomes.

But he believes the challenge is part of what makes the experience exciting.

Mr Asyraf said it’s wise to plan ahead, checking road conditions and mapping out your routes before setting out.

“Expect curious strangers to approach you during pitstops,” he said. “Once, a police officer came up to us – we braced ourselves for a fine, but it turned out he was just curious about the vehicle, like everyone else.”

Changing perceptions

Campervan travel in Malaysia is still fairly new, so it’s not surprising that some people are hesitant to try it.

“Many think it’s safer to do this kind of holiday abroad,” Mr Asyraf said. This lack of trust stems from misconceptions about safety in Malaysia, according to him.

This can mean worries about unfamiliar roads, manoeuvring large vehicles or being cautious about encountering unsafe areas.

Mr Asyraf said that limited awareness about where to park overnight or set up camp can deter some travellers, too.

However, with proper planning, campervan travel in Malaysia can be safe and enjoyable.

“It’s important to be aware of your surroundings no matter where you go,” he said.

“Plan your route carefully, and as long as you respect traffic rules and public spaces, you’ll find Malaysia more welcoming than you might expect for this kind of adventure.”

So far, he hasn’t experienced any serious safety issues.

Dr Wan Nur Sabrina said that social attitudes can also play a role in shaping the perceptions of RV travel.

She said that Malaysians are generally open-minded, and with sufficient planning and respect for local rules, campervan travel can be fun and rewarding.

One reason RV travel has flourished in Western countries is the mild, pleasant weather, which makes life on the road much more comfortable.

In Malaysia, the hot and humid climate can pose a challenge, and unpredictable rain adds to the difficulty. While this may concern some travellers, Mr Asyraf said it’s a manageable “problem”.

“Even when it rains, you can always take refuge in your campervan,” he said.

Infrastructure is another key factor as to why the trend is very slowly picking up.

Though Malaysia already has a good number of designated camping spots, some are still underdeveloped, with limited facilities.

But based on Mr Asyraf’s observations, there’s a growing network of campervan travellers who are reshaping the way Malaysians explore their own backyard.

“Upgrading the facilities can really help support this community and encourage more people to try RV travel,” he said.

Aside from infrastructure, improvements must also come from travellers themselves.

In places where RV tourism is more established, travellers are generally mindful of guidelines and practise responsible road behaviour.

After all, a campervan is still a moving vehicle, and safety should always come first, even when it comes to the most basic of rules while driving, like wearing a seatbelt. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK