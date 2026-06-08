Hokkaido road trip guide: Explore Tokachi’s nature spots by campervan

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(Clockwise from top left) A tour guide during a hike on the Tokachi Golden Trekking Route, Higashi Daisetsu Nature Center, Nukabira Hot Spring Village and the Taushubetsu Bridge in winter.

HOKKAIDO – There is a different way to see Japan, not from bullet trains or ryokans, but in a campervan, winding past mountains, lakes and reliable michi-no-eki roadside stops.

In the last six years, campervan travel has been on the rise across Japan, driven by travellers seeking slower, more flexible ways to explore the countryside.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift, as domestic and international visitors turned to self-contained travel and a growing network of recreational vehicle (RV) parks, rest stops and designated camping facilities that now make Japan one of Asia’s more campervan-friendly destinations.

The numbers bear this out. Japan’s RV market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.6 per cent to reach US$698 million (S$901 million) by 2030, according to US-based market research firm Grand View Research. Japan’s compact van conversion segment – the type most popular with short-term visitors – grew by more than 55 per cent between 2023 and 2025, according to industry analysts.

Regions such as Kamishihoro Town in central Hokkaido are taking that momentum further.

The town is developing the Tokachi Golden Trekking Route, a circuit launched in November 2025, designed to draw visitors to its nature spots on campervan journeys around the Tokachi sub-prefecture of Hokkaido.

The circuit is so new, there is minimal information available online, and is part of a broader push by rural towns to decentralise tourism and draw visitors beyond the usual hot spots.

Kamishihoro Town, located around three to four hours by road from Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo, was known for agriculture in the early to mid-20th century, and is today positioning itself as a van-life base.

It is a convenient start to the Tokachi Golden Trekking Route which connects Lake Shikaribetsu, Mount Hakuunzan , Naitai Highland Farm, the Higashi Daisetsu Nature Center and seasonal landmarks such as the Taushubetsu Bridge, all accessible by road with campervan parks and rest stops along the way.

In September 2025, I spend six days exploring the route at a leisurely pace, with around three to four hours of driving each day.

Yosuke Sugimoto , manager of Karch , a trading company in Hokkaido developing tourism products, estimates that around 20 per cent of visitors to the prefecture rent campervans.

The prefecture has expanded campervan rest stops and designated parking areas to support both domestic and international visitors, with agencies such as Karch working with local governments to improve infrastructure, such as the installation of new road signs and multilingual signage.

Sugimoto says : “This route holds untapped potential. While its tourism infrastructure remains underdeveloped, it offers a unique experience of authentic, unspoiled natural resources.”

The prefecture has expanded campervan rest stops and designated parking areas to support both domestic and international visitors. PHOTO: ESTHER TAY

Here are some highlights of the Tokachi Golden Trekking Route.

Hot springs and hikes

Nukabira Hot Spring Village, a hot spring retreat. PHOTO: STEPHANIE ZHENG

My trip begins at Nukabira Hot Spring Village, a hot spring retreat that has been around since the Taisho era (1912 to 1926).

The village sits along National Route 273 and serves as a gateway to the Higashi Daisetsu region of Daisetsuzan National Park. It has nine hot spring accommodations along the main road, as well as free public foot baths where we ease into the journey before getting back behind the wheel.

From Chitose Airport, it takes around three hours to drive to the village, where we spend the night at Nukabira Onsen Nakamuraya (from 14,550 yen or about S$117 a night).

The next day, we start early and drive about an hour to Lake Shikaribetsu, a natural lake within Daisetsuzan National Park formed around 30,000 years ago, when a volcanic eruption dammed the Shikaribetsu River.

Situated about 800m above sea level, the crystal-clear waters and rails on the bed of the lake remind me of a scene from the popular Japanese animated film Spirited Away (2001).

You can picnic by the lake or hike up Mount Hakuunzan (1,187m), with an altitude difference of about 380m. As an enthusiastic hiker of below-average fitness, I find the hike moderately difficult yet rewarding.

I start the trail near the underwater track’s viewpoint by Lake Shikaribetsu, and weave my way up through shrubbery.

At one point, our guide stops. “You hear that?” I strain my ears. “Pika,” he says, grinning, “like Pikachu”.

It is likely to be a Japanese Pika, he says, a reclusive creature that lives in Hokkaido’s mountains. Throughout the rest of the hike, I attempt to spot the elusive animal, without success.

The real payoff is a panoramic view with Lake Shikaribetsu on one side and the vast Tokachi Plain on the other.

Dramatic views

Naitai Highland Farm is Japan's largest public ranch. PHOTO: KARCH

Visit Naitai Highland Farm, whose name means “deep stream” in the Ainu language, a nod to Hokkaido’s indigenous roots. Spanning roughly 1,700ha, it is Japan’s largest public ranch, opened in 1972 and managed by Kamishihoro Town. Admission is free.

Some 2,000 cattle graze on the rolling hills and, on a clear day, you can see the Akan mountain range in the distance. Stop at the terrace cafe for a Hokkaido milk ice cream (500 yen) and endless views of sky and grass stretching towards the horizon.

The Higashi Daisetsu Nature Center is a good base for those planning outdoor activities. PHOTO: STEPHANIE ZHENG

The Higashi Daisetsu Nature Center is a good base for those planning outdoor activities such as hiking and sightseeing, with information on the region’s flora, fauna and geological history.

I spend more than an hour on the nature exhibits, including a lifelike brown bear and other creatures native to Hokkaido. A large screen projects scenes of Hokkaido’s natural wonders. More importantly, there is a gift shop and toilets.

The Taushubetsu Bridge in winter. It is nicknamed the “phantom bridge” because it appears only when the water level is low. PHOTO: KARCH

Seasonal shifts add drama to the landscape. The Taushubetsu Bridge, a concrete arch bridge that was once used by the former Japanese National Railways, is nicknamed the “phantom bridge” because it appears only when the water level is low.

In January, it emerges from the frozen surface of Lake Nukabira when dam waters recede. By June, it begins to sink again, disappearing almost entirely between August and October.

The Taushubetsu Bridge in September. It is nicknamed the “phantom bridge” because it appears only when the water level is low. PHOTO: STEPHANIE ZHENG

Reservations are needed to enter the national park, with a limited number of permits granted each day.

Campervanners visiting the bridge can base themselves at Kamishihorocho Aviation Park Campsite, about 2km from Kamishihoro town and near supermarkets, coin laundry and bathing facilities.

The campsite (500 yen a night) is around 30km from the bridge. It is equipped with public toilets, kitchens, fire pits, picnic tables, and benches and trailer access, attracting families and solo travellers alike.

Compared with camping – which is still my go-to for nature travel – campervanning comes with way more comfort and freedom on the road. Safe to say, this will not be my last campervan trip.