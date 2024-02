HOKKAIDO – We were carpooling from the Asahikawa countryside to Mount Asahi, the tallest peak in Hokkaido, when our travel companion Yuko Malik, a Japanese tourist from Kumamoto, let out a yelp.

She had spotted a moving flash of black near the trees a short distance ahead. Winding through the mountains in Hokkaido’s remote wilds in June meant we were likely to come face to face with a wild and potentially dangerous beast.