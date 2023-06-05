Highlights of 10 days in Spain, from city streets to sunny seaside

SPAIN – The beauty of the Spanish tapas meal is that one gets a bite-size assortment of a broad array of flavours.

The same could be said of Insight Vacations’ 10-day tour of north-east Spain, which whisks one across three very different regions where the culture, cuisine and language change at every stop – from Catalan to Basque to Castilian Spanish.

From architecturally astounding Barcelona to arts capital Madrid, from sun-drenched San Sebastian by the sea to the mountainous retreats of Montserrat and Toledo, no day is quite the same.

Here are the highlights.

Art and architecture in beautiful Barcelona

“The haunting of history is ever present in Barcelona,” Carlos Ruiz Zafon once said an interview.

The novelist, who wrote the Cemetery Of Forgotten Books quartet (2001 to 2016) about a secret labyrinthine library in Barcelona, would know.