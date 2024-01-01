Healthy snacks for planes, trains and cars

NEW YORK – For most people, travel involves eye-glazing waits at an airport or train station, or hours of driving. At some point, you will want a snack.

Snacking healthfully while in transit can be tricky. The grab-and-go options “are likely to be processed or ultra-processed foods higher in fat, higher in sodium and lower in fibre”, said Ms Kayli Anderson, a registered dietitian and faculty member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Deviating from your usual routines when you travel can lead to unpredictable spikes in hunger, she added. And time pressures – rushing to catch a flight or train, for example – can make it hard to sit down for a meal.

“Boredom eating” is also common during long trips, said Ms Shona Halson, a professor and behavioural science researcher at Australian Catholic University in Brisbane.

Research has shown that being bored can increase the desire to snack, as well as the urge to consume unhealthy foods.

An occasional day of sub-optimal snacking is not a big deal.

Ms Anderson said one bad snack “or even one entire trip worth of meals is not going to make or break your health”. But if eating well on the road is a priority, here are some expert strategies and suggestions.