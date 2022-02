GOLD COAST (AUSTRALIA) - Fresh off the first quarantine-free international flight to Gold Coast - in the north-eastern Australian state of Queensland - since the pandemic started, my fellow travellers and I head to Dreamworld.

It is perhaps apt that our first stop is one of the iconic theme parks the area is known for. Like many attractions around the world, it has been refreshed during the pandemic, with a new roller coaster called the Steel Taipan that was launched last December.