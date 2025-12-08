Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Going on a holiday soon? 5 ways to upgrade your packing game to maximise your trip

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pack smart and save space for the goods that really matter on holiday with reliable duffel bags, packing cubes and more.

Pack smart and save space for the goods that really matter on holiday with reliable duffle bags, packing cubes and more.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Clara Lock

,

Sarah Stanley

and

Shawn Hoo

Follow topic:
  • Packing cubes like Eagle Creek's ($27.90-$38.90) compress clothes, saving space and keeping things organised, unlike cheaper alternatives with flimsy stitching.
  • Foldable duffel bags such as the Shupatto ($21.90-$48.90) add capacity for shopping and can be stashed away to save on baggage fees.
  • A multi-compartment backpack, like Lululemon's Wunderlust ($228) or Pedro's Morris ($159.90), helps organise travel necessities and keep them accessible.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Packing is often the least glamorous part of a trip, but the right aids can make all the difference.

From using foldable duffels to investing in well-designed toiletry bags, The Straits Times curates five packing tips and suggests some tried-and-tested items that can turn frantic stuffing into organised efficiency – gifts that any traveller will appreciate this Christmas.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.