For subscribers
Going on a holiday soon? 5 ways to upgrade your packing game to maximise your trip
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Packing cubes like Eagle Creek's ($27.90-$38.90) compress clothes, saving space and keeping things organised, unlike cheaper alternatives with flimsy stitching.
- Foldable duffel bags such as the Shupatto ($21.90-$48.90) add capacity for shopping and can be stashed away to save on baggage fees.
- A multi-compartment backpack, like Lululemon's Wunderlust ($228) or Pedro's Morris ($159.90), helps organise travel necessities and keep them accessible.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Packing is often the least glamorous part of a trip, but the right aids can make all the difference.
From using foldable duffels to investing in well-designed toiletry bags, The Straits Times curates five packing tips and suggests some tried-and-tested items that can turn frantic stuffing into organised efficiency – gifts that any traveller will appreciate this Christmas.