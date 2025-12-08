Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pack smart and save space for the goods that really matter on holiday with reliable duffle bags, packing cubes and more.

SINGAPORE – Packing is often the least glamorous part of a trip, but the right aids can make all the difference.

From using foldable duffels to investing in well-designed toiletry bags, The Straits Times curates five packing tips and suggests some tried-and-tested items that can turn frantic stuffing into organised efficiency – gifts that any traveller will appreciate this Christmas.