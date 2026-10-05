Go rocket-spotting for a front-row seat to the new space race
- SpaceX's frequent rocket launches in the US, especially from Vandenberg, offer public rocket-spotting opportunities.
- Lompoc, near Vandenberg, combines rocket viewing with local attractions like wine tasting, flower fields and rugged beaches.
- Other US launch sites include Florida's Space Coast and Texas' Starbase, with SpaceX planning increased Starship launches.
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UNITED STATES – With the advances in rocketry made by SpaceX, and American pop star Katy Perry giddily blasting to the edge of space on a Blue Origin capsule in 2025, space travel has entered the cultural consciousness like never before.
And viewing a rocket launch has become even more accessible.