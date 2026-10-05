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Go rocket-spotting for a front-row seat to the new space race

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In the United States, watching a rocket launch has become more accessible for members of the public.

In the United States, watching a rocket launch has become more accessible for members of the public.

PHOTO: EXPLORE LOMPOC

Alison de Souza

  • SpaceX's frequent rocket launches in the US, especially from Vandenberg, offer public rocket-spotting opportunities.
  • Lompoc, near Vandenberg, combines rocket viewing with local attractions like wine tasting, flower fields and rugged beaches.
  • Other US launch sites include Florida's Space Coast and Texas' Starbase, with SpaceX planning increased Starship launches.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – With the advances in rocketry made by SpaceX, and American pop star Katy Perry giddily blasting to the edge of space on a Blue Origin capsule in 2025, space travel has entered the cultural consciousness like never before.

And viewing a rocket launch has become even more accessible.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.