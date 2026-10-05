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Go rocket-spotting for a front-row seat to the new space race

In the United States, watching a rocket launch has become more accessible for members of the public.

UNITED STATES – With the advances in rocketry made by SpaceX, and American pop star Katy Perry giddily blasting to the edge of space on a Blue Origin capsule in 2025, space travel has entered the cultural consciousness like never before.

And viewing a rocket launch has become even more accessible.