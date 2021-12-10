Go on a snorkel safari and sleep with manta rays: A new adventure awaits you at the Great Barrier Reef

Picture this: You’re floating in the ocean, nothing on the horizon in sight, listening to the quiet lapping of waves. Slowly, you drift off to sleep beneath a canopy of stars. The next morning, you wake up refreshed and tuck into a hearty breakfast, before jumping into the sea for some snorkelling. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it?

With travel opening up again, it’s finally possible to turn long-awaited vacation dreams into reality. However, going on holiday is no longer just about chasing tourist hotspots or whirlwind weekend trips – it’s about prioritising deeper, more meaningful experiences that can inspire and change you in ways you never imagined.

Travelling deeper means going off the beaten path, connecting with the rich history, culture and unique experiences of a particular place and learning to savour each moment as it comes, whether it’s meeting the locals or spending more time in a lesser-known spot. In fact, one of the best places to try deep travel is a spectacular yet underrated locale in one of Singaporeans’ favourite overseas destinations – the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia.



Go on a helicopter ride for a different view of the Great Barrier Reef. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



You probably know it as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Located in the Coral Sea, it is home to an incredibly diverse ecosystem of coral gardens and marine life, and the largest living structure visible from space! Stretching more than 2,000km off the Queensland coast, the World Heritage-listed reef and its many picturesque islands offer a chance to venture beyond well-trodden cities like Brisbane and the Gold Coast and be transformed by novel, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, with world-class amenities to boot.

Bask in the grandness of sky, sea and reef

Easily accessible from Cairns, the Great Barrier Reef is where weary urbanites can immerse in nature’s beauty and rejuvenate their tired senses far from the madding crowd.

While a scenic cruise is a popular way to explore the reef, up the ante with an exclusive overnight stay on a pontoon and relish the unparalleled experience of sleeping on the Great Barrier Reef and waking up to a sunrise from the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The Sunlover by Starlight tour, for one, is a 2D1N adventure where you can set off on guided snorkel safaris and semi-submersible vessel excursions, before becoming one of just a few people in the world to catch a breathtaking Great Barrier Reef sunset over a delicious meal. As dusk falls, watch the southern night sky come alive before your very eyes with sparkling stars – perfect for star-gazing.



With Sunlover Reef Cruises, visitors will go on snorkel safaris and end the day catching a breathtaking Great Barrier Reef sunset over a delicious meal. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



“I had heard much about the Great Barrier Reef, but nothing could prepare me for this experience,” says Ms Dora Leo, 32, who booked the tour in October 2019. “When the sun sets, it’s just you and the ocean. After a hearty BBQ dinner, the rest of the night was spent watching shooting stars, bobbing to the rhythm of the waves and even seeing a moon rise for the first time. It was a humbling and beautiful experience, where you’ll feel like one with nature.”

“Also, it’s a very intimate experience as it was confined to a group of 18, so you feel a sense of space on the pontoon – no over-crowding!”



Ms Dora Leo got up close and personal with a giant wrasse during her 2D1N Sunlover by Starlight tour. PHOTO: DORA LEO



Don’t worry if you didn’t get to tick off every activity during the day – there’s plenty of time after breakfast the next day to swim, snorkel and sunbathe to your heart’s content.

If you’ve been itching to get back into your wetsuit, the reef is also a haven for diving enthusiasts, boasting some of the best diving spots in the world. The Southern Great Barrier Reef, in particular, is full of untouched gems. Make headway for Lady Musgrave Island, a remote and pristine coral cay surrounded by a stunning turquoise lagoon and a popular nesting ground for endangered sea turtles.

Here, spend at least two nights aboard Lady Musgrave HQ. The new three-level pontoon, which is entirely solar- and wind-powered, is equipped with comfortable glamping beds on the upper deck as well as an underwater observatory with liveaboard-style bunk beds for bigger groups.



Lady Musgrave Island has a pristine coral cay surrounded by a stunning turquoise lagoon. It also has popular nesting ground for endangered sea turtles. For a truly special experience, stay near the island on the Lady Musgrave HQ and wake up to beautiful views of the surrounds. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



Your journey begins with a luxurious catamaran ride from Bundaberg city (a four-hour road trip from Brisbane) to the pontoon, where you will have front-door access to the deep blue with independent snorkel and diving platforms on board.

“There’s something for everyone of all ages, whether you prefer to snorkel or dive, or you don’t even have to get wet at all, and still enjoy an amazing day on the Great Barrier Reef,” says Brett Lakey, Director of Lady Musgrave Experience. Try wreck-diving, which takes you to the site of a former Royal Australian Navy ship, or embark on a glass-bottom boat tour and learn all about the mesmerising marine life teeming below your feet.

A time to relax and reconnect

The reef isn’t only a welcome respite from the concrete jungle; if you’ve missed travelling with loved ones, it’s also a chance to create precious new memories together. Go island-hopping at the Whitsundays – an archipelago of 74 tropical islands known for paradisal white sandy beaches and crystalline waters – where you can stay in Australia’s first underwater hotel, ReefSuites, opened by luxury tour operator Cruise Whitsundays at the Reefworld Pontoon on Hardy Reef.

“Hardy Reef is a remarkable and unique section of the Great Barrier Reef, mostly because of the ancient river flowing through it that encourages the huge number of large fish that our guests often see – we’ve even had whales through there!” says Lee Newton, General Manager of Cruise Whitsundays.



Sleep among fish when you book a nice at ReefSuites, an underwater accommodation operated luxury tour operator Cruise Whitsundays. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



Each glass-walled ensuite boasts magnificent floor-to-ceiling views of the reef that makes you feel as though you’re sleeping inside a gigantic aquarium, except it’s not – it’s the open ocean in all its grandeur, where your closest neighbours are majestic manta rays and giant trevally.

Spend your day swimming, snorkelling and ocean rafting together, keeping an eye out for friendly humpback whales migrating from the Antarctic especially if you’re there during the winter months of late July to September. Or soar over Heart Reef, a one-of-a-kind coral composition shaped like a heart, in a helicopter flight.

Then, catch up and swap stories over a starlit supper, where you’ll be treated to a delicious feast featuring fresh local produce from the region, before drifting off to dreamland in your undersea lodging.



The stars are your nightlight on the Reefworld Pontoon on Hardy Reef. With the ReefSleep experience, you get to feel far away from the hustle and bustle of city living. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



If you prefer sleeping beneath the stars, the pontoon also offers ReefSleep experiences, where you may camp in cosy Reefbeds or “swags” on the top deck.

Searching for a more cultural experience? Connect with Australia’s ancient heritage by embarking on Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel, an indigenous-owned and operated day cruise from Cairns that brings the history and myths of the reef to life in a whole new way.

Lean in as indigenous sea rangers (also known as the Dream Crew) regale you with tales about the reef that have been passed down over tens of thousands of years, including its creation story, as you sail to the outer reef. Discover the origins of clap sticks and fire poles, and be entertained by captivating traditional dances, songs and music featuring the didgeridoo.



A cruise with Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel will take you on an immersive cultural experience where you hear tales about the reef that have been passed down over tens of thousands of years, including its creation story. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND



Then, during your guided snorkel tour led by the Dream Crew resident marine biologist, you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of the totems – plants or animals inherited by indigenous families of the region – and characters from the stories.

“It is an honour to receive the sacred stories of the First Nation People of Australia, who have the oldest living culture in the world,” says Trevor Tim, indigenous culture and community officer of Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel. “With our tour, we hope you will be inspired and enlightened by your newfound knowledge.”

Indeed, a visit to the Great Barrier Reef not only quells your wanderlust, but also feeds your mind and reconnects you with the world through transformational experiences – with priceless memories to last a lifetime.

