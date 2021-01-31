Fun and fresh date ideas for every type of couple

Miss travelling overseas and feel like you’ve already exhausted everything there is to see and do as a couple in Singapore?

Trying new things together is a sure way to keep your relationship fresh. Thankfully, there are plenty of unusual and exciting experiences we bet you haven’t tried, right here on home ground!

To inspire your next romantic escapade, we’ve sussed out a list of unique activities to try based on your couple personality.

Experiences for the FOMO couple

You have probably checked out all the latest attractions in town. Here are some new and novel ways to spend your weekends together.



Treat yourselves and your fur-kid to a luxurious staycation at InterContinental Singapore. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE



Have a paw-some staycay

Always feel bad leaving your fur baby behind on date nights? The Klook-exclusive Pawfect Staycation at InterContinental Singapore is a luxurious one-night stay for two adults and one fur kid in a gorgeous Heritage Room, where your pet gets an exclusive welcome basket.

Picture-perfect picnic

Dial up the romance to K-drama levels with a cosy picnic under the stars! Rent a hassle-free Instagram-worthy set-up that comes complete with twinkling fairy lights and throw pillows to create the most romantic mood at any location within the island.

Murder mystery tour in Chinatown

My husband and I experienced Chinatown in a whole new way when we went on the Chinatown Murders Game Tour, a two-hour adventure by Tribe Tours that involved finding the ‘Chinatown murderer’ by solving various puzzles along the way. We learnt to listen carefully for clues as the guide told us stories about growing up there — an interesting way to get reacquainted with this historic neighbourhood and a memorable date activity as we had to work as a team!" Jolene limuco and her husband, mayo martin

Luxury kayak tour

Try leg pedal kayaking on the outskirts of the island that takes you into the rustic wetlands of the Seletar Island area, where you’ll feel closer to nature and each other as you wind down tranquil Simpang River and explore Khatib Bongsu’s lush mangroves.

Private yacht hire

For a romantic day trip away from the city, escape to the open seas on a private yacht from White Sails. Lounge aboard the beautiful catamaran, then kayak around the picturesque Lazarus Island where you can snorkel in clear blue waters.

Late night activities for the night-owl couple

You feel truly awake when the sun goes down. You prefer exploring the city at night when it is cooler and uncover hidden gems best enjoyed after dark.



Harvest honey with your sweetheart at The Sundonwner rooftop bar. PHOTO: THE TRAVEL INTERN



Secret rooftop farm visit

For a unique farm-to-bar experience, head to The Sundowner that’s one of Siglap’s best kept secrets. The package includes an organic farming masterclass, an apiary visit to observe honeybees in action (bee-suits provided!) and a honey-tasting session. Minimum four pax required, so make it a double date!

Sky-high fine dining

Surprise your better half to a four-course Cable Car Dinner, and enjoy spectacular scenes of Singapore’s glittering skyline at night you can’t get anywhere else. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade of your welcome drink to a Tequila Sunrise Cocktail, exclusively via Klook!

Exciting bike tour around the bay

We thoroughly enjoyed this two-hour night cycling tour around Marina Bay by Let’s Go Bike Singapore! Highlights were definitely enjoying our island's beautiful night landscape from unique vantage points, such as the F1 pit, as most of the cycling route were pathways we never knew existed before. Our guide helped us take photos and shared interesting nuggets of information along the way. It’s a great way to get away from the hustle and simply soak in the sights." CHRISTABEL LIM AND HER HUSBAND, JOSEPH LEE

Go ghost-hunting

Horror movie buffs, what better way to experience the spooky side of Singapore than at night? Hold your boo close as the Creepy Tales of Singapore tour by Oriental Travel & Tours takes you on a spine-chilling yet insightful excursion to Singapore’s most haunted locations.

“Clubbing” at a boozy mini golf bar

Missing the Clarke Quay nightlife? Swing by Holey Moley, a two-storey cocktail bar and themed mini golf club that’s like traditional putt putt on steroids. Think OTT cocktails and colourful, quirky courses with psychedelic effects and props so you can go shutter-happy.

Projects for the hands-on couple to do together

If you enjoy handmade items and love supporting indie brands that give you a unique experience to remember, here are some date ideas for you.



Get crafty with your beau at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle. PHOTO: KLOOK



Get down and dirty with pottery

Fire up your creativity with an intimate pottery workshop at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle, the oldest surviving dragon kiln in Singapore, where you’ll learn the basics of traditional pottery making before getting to mould your own ceramic mug or bowl.

Sample local brews

The Distillery and Craft Brewery Experience takes you behind the scenes at Singapore’s first gin distillery and a local brewery, where you’ll get to sample Gin & Tonics and different kinds of craft beers, including secret experimental creations not revealed to the public!

Pick up Peranakan beading (photo taken before circuit breaker)

Sitting at Rumah Kim Choo surrounded by everything related to Peranakan culture felt like a journey back in time. After a brief introduction of Peranakan culture, we sat down for a beading workshop, where the in-house fashion designer took us through the basics of Peranakan beading. It was a great lazy afternoon activity that let us spend time with each other without being distracted by our phones, and also gave us a newfound appreciation for handmade goods." SMITA DESOUZA AND HER HUSBAND, MURTAZA SHIPCHANDLER

Fun workshop staycay

Spend quality time together with a relaxing one- or two-night riverside staycation at M Social Singapore, inclusive of complimentary workshops (a Klook exclusive). Concoct your own Maison 21G Singapore perfume and learn cocktail shaking techniques from Beast & Butterflies’ resident mixologist; you’ll even receive an M Social Cocktail Shaker!

Cook together

Spice up date night with the exciting Flavours of Singapore cooking class by Let’s Go Cook Singapore, where you’ll get to whip up your favourite local dishes such as laksa, curry chicken and ondeh-ondeh with the help of passionate and experienced Singaporean chefs.

