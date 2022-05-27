From hot new hotels to family-friendly fun

Bali's Adiwana Suweta takes top spot as the world's Hottest New Hotel. The 34-room hotel pipped other contenders from the United States, Europe and South America to the post with its stunning design and locale. Renowned Indonesian architect Popo Danes created a resort with spacious suites and private pool villas surrounded by dense foliage and towering tropical trees, strategically located in the midst of bustling Ubud central. Bali has also snagged wins in other categories this year with Padma Resort Ubud, The Royal Purnama and Viceroy Bali hotels and resorts.

It does not get any better with Greece's Ikos Aria hotel's five-star accommodation featuring 370 rooms, grand getaways and impeccable service. Ikos Aria tops the Luxury list with high ratings from guests who rave about the hotel's five pools, seven restaurants and nine bars that are designed around breathtaking beachfront views. It snatched the crown from others in the category, such as Como Cocoa Island in the Maldives and Pimalai Resort and Spa in Krabi, Thailand.