Will Travel For Food
From gorillas to gastronomy: Exploring the new flavours of Kigali, Rwanda
Shamilee Vellu
- Kigali is experiencing a culinary revival led by global returnees and entrepreneurs, transforming it into a sophisticated dining destination beyond its wildlife tourism roots.
- Chef Dieuveil Malonga’s Meza Malonga blends African flavours with European techniques.
- New venues like Imizi Residency and diverse eateries offer Afro-fusion cuisine, specialty coffee, and desserts.
AI generated
KIGALI, Rwanda – Not long ago, tourists transiting through Rwanda’s capital Kigali en route to gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park rarely ventured past their hotel buffets. Today, the city is undergoing a culinary awakening, driven by a wave of global returnees, a growing creative economy and entrepreneurs eager to tell a new story about the country.
“A lot of us grew up in different places across the world, but we’re all coming back,” says Pierra Ntayombya. The North America-raised entrepreneur joined Singaporean Rohan Shah in 2024 as co-founder of Rwandan rum brand Imizi, which Shah founded in 2022.