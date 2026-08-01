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Meza Malonga is a key player in Kigali’s restaurant scene that has helped transform the wildlife hot spot into a sophisticated lifestyle destination.

KIGALI, Rwanda – Not long ago, tourists transiting through Rwanda’s capital Kigali en route to gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park rarely ventured past their hotel buffets. Today, the city is undergoing a culinary awakening, driven by a wave of global returnees, a growing creative economy and entrepreneurs eager to tell a new story about the country.

“A lot of us grew up in different places across the world, but we’re all coming back,” says Pierra Ntayombya. The North America-raised entrepreneur joined Singaporean Rohan Shah in 2024 as co-founder of Rwandan rum brand Imizi, which Shah founded in 2022.