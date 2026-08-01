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From gorillas to gastronomy: Exploring the new flavours of Kigali, Rwanda

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Meza Malonga is a key player in Kigali’s restaurant scene that has helped transform the wildlife hot spot into a sophisticated lifestyle destination.

Meza Malonga is a key player in Kigali’s restaurant scene that has helped transform the wildlife hot spot into a sophisticated lifestyle destination.

PHOTO: DIEUVEIL MALONGA

Shamilee Vellu

  • Kigali is experiencing a culinary revival led by global returnees and entrepreneurs, transforming it into a sophisticated dining destination beyond its wildlife tourism roots.
  • Chef Dieuveil Malonga’s Meza Malonga blends African flavours with European techniques.
  • New venues like Imizi Residency and diverse eateries offer Afro-fusion cuisine, specialty coffee, and desserts.

AI generated

KIGALI, Rwanda – Not long ago, tourists transiting through Rwanda’s capital Kigali en route to gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park rarely ventured past their hotel buffets. Today, the city is undergoing a culinary awakening, driven by a wave of global returnees, a growing creative economy and entrepreneurs eager to tell a new story about the country.

“A lot of us grew up in different places across the world, but we’re all coming back,” says Pierra Ntayombya. The North America-raised entrepreneur joined Singaporean Rohan Shah in 2024 as co-founder of Rwandan rum brand Imizi, which Shah founded in 2022.

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Travel and leisure

Tourism

Food and drink

Food and beverage sector

Rwanda

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.