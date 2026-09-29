From Dublin to Dingle, travel in Ireland is feasible without a car
Elaine Glusac
- Ireland can be explored by train, bus and walking, and without a car.
- The trip from Dublin to Cork, Kinsale and Killarney showed easy city links, scenic walks and key sights.
- Dingle was a highlight for music, pubs and coastal views, but public transport limited freedom.
AI generated
IRELAND – Boarding the public bus that follows the coast of Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula, I pointed to Coumeenoole Beach on the map and asked the driver to let me off there.
“Certainly,” he said, smiling, “but only if you can pronounce it.”