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From Dublin to Dingle, travel in Ireland is feasible without a car

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A group of friends peers down at the cliffs and sea in Dingle, Ireland on April 21.

A group of friends peering down at the cliffs in Dingle. The writer spent a week travelling around Ireland by public transport and on foot, following a slow, scenic route.

PHOTO: MICHAEL VINCE KIM/NYTIMES

Elaine Glusac

  • Ireland can be explored by train, bus and walking, and without a car.
  • The trip from Dublin to Cork, Kinsale and Killarney showed easy city links, scenic walks and key sights.
  • Dingle was a highlight for music, pubs and coastal views, but public transport limited freedom.

AI generated

IRELAND – Boarding the public bus that follows the coast of Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula, I pointed to Coumeenoole Beach on the map and asked the driver to let me off there.

“Certainly,” he said, smiling, “but only if you can pronounce it.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.