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From Dublin to Dingle, travel in Ireland is feasible without a car

A group of friends peering down at the cliffs in Dingle. The writer spent a week travelling around Ireland by public transport and on foot, following a slow, scenic route.

IRELAND – Boarding the public bus that follows the coast of Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula, I pointed to Coumeenoole Beach on the map and asked the driver to let me off there.

“Certainly,” he said, smiling, “but only if you can pronounce it.”