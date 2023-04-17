Food and folklore: A journey deep into Japan’s countryside

WAKAYAMA, Japan – Borrow a spade from the hotel, dig a hole by the pebbly riverbank and hot spring water swirls up. You have just created your own mini onsen bath.

Or go for effortless bliss. Simply sink into a milky, therapeutic hot spring set within a sea-cliff cavern carved out by the raging Pacific Ocean.

Just as exquisite are the culinary journeys in the Wakayama countryside near Osaka.

Enter a 180-year-old wooden building and walk on creaking floorboards past aromatic centuries-old vats. Take a deep breath: This is the birthplace of soya sauce in Japan.

Better still, indulge in a hotpot showcasing a fish so rare that most Japanese can only hope to savour it once in their lifetime.

In between these pleasurable earthly pursuits, walk in the footsteps of emperors, samurais and aristocrats who risked their lives in quest of nirvana on a thousand-year-old mountain pilgrimage trail.

Best of all, Wakayama City, the gateway to these rewarding experiences, is just an hour’s train ride from the hustle of downtown Osaka and its flashy Glico Man.

For eight days during a mild winter, I trudge across twisting mountain ridges and the coastal paths of the mysterious Kii Peninsula, a rugged part of Wakayama prefecture.

As millions of pilgrims did before me, I weave through misty mountains shrouded in foliage, cross moss-laden log bridges over rivers, linger at shrines and feast at vibrant port cities surrounded by rich fishing grounds.

In the evenings, I recharge at riverside baths or windy, cinematic oceanside onsens.

Immersed in nature, I begin to appreciate why the Japanese practise a religion that worships nature.

My own faith is renewed when I spot unattended roadside stands stacked with farm produce. Discreetly, a tin money box is placed at the stand for buyers to deposit their payment.

When I pull over at an orchard and ask the farmer if the mandarin orange is sweet, he responds with a gift of the refreshing seedless Mikan and thanks me for visiting his home town.