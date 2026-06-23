The seven zones on the ship are Marvel Landing, Town Square, Disney Imagination Garden, San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place, Disney Discovery Reef and Wayfinder Bay.
Most installations in Sentosa are free except the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, an islet located off Palawan Beach that is accessible via a wooden suspension bridge. It will open till 10pm for the first time and tickets are required for entry between 7pm to 10pm. Admission is priced at $8 for children four to 12 years old and $10 for adults.
Here are some highlights of A Magical Island Adventure: Let’s Set Sail with Disney Cruise Line.