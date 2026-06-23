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A 6m-tall inflatable Baymax figure from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s film Big Hero 6, and themed outdoor furniture like deck chairs and beach umbrellas at Palawan Beach.

Disney Cruise Line will transform Sentosa from June 24 to Sept 20, with stories and characters inspired by the Disney Adventure’s seven themed areas.

The seven zones on the ship are Marvel Landing, Town Square, Disney Imagination Garden, San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place, Disney Discovery Reef and Wayfinder Bay.

Most installations in Sentosa are free except the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, an islet located off Palawan Beach that is accessible via a wooden suspension bridge. It will open till 10pm for the first time and tickets are required for entry between 7pm to 10pm. Admission is priced at $8 for children four to 12 years old and $10 for adults.

Here are some highlights of A Magical Island Adventure: Let’s Set Sail with Disney Cruise Line.

A Stitch installation from Lilo And Stitch, inspired by Disney Discovery Reef. The installation is located at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, an islet located off Palawan Beach that is accessible via a wooden suspension bridge. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

A coral reef installation featuring characters from Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid, inspired by Disney Discovery Reef. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

An Iron Man figurine in front of blueprints inspired by the Disney Adventure’s Ironcycle Test Run roller coaster, located within the indoor go-kart circuit HyperDrive. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

A Groot’s Awesome Mixtape installation, inspired by family-friendly ride Groot Galaxy Spin, on board the Disney Adventure. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Visitors walking past a silhouette of Disney’s Pocahontas at Sentosa Sensoryscape. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Sentosa Line cabins from Singapore Cable Car adorned with Disney characters such as Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo, and Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Manta ray installations on the water surface, which glow at night as guests cross the bridge to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The Heart Of Te Fiti installation from the film Moana, surrounded by beams of laser light and filled with thick mists, in a space inspired by Wayfinder Bay. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Visitors can light up the iconic Sentosa Rock with web-based interactive light projections in a space inspired by Disney Discovery Reef. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

For more information, go to https://www.sentosa.com.sg/campaigns/magicalislandadventure