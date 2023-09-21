Quirky festivals, whale wonders, and lunar escapades: Discover this wondrous, dreamlike place in 2024

All Season Splendours

Beyond the influence of seasons, Western Australia boasts an array of timeless experiences that will captivate travellers' hearts throughout the year. There's no need to worry about seasonal encounters with these suggestions – it's a year-round party for foodies and shoppers alike.

Discover a gourmand’s paradise

Checking out new and exciting restaurants must be one of the best things about travelling and Western Australia is not short of gastronomic pleasures. If you’re in Perth, you must not miss The Beaufort, a new hospitality precinct with no fewer than three venues to discover. There’s Lotus, a Southeast Asian restaurant; Cypher, a hidden speakeasy; and the rest of the Beaufort, encompassing a relaxed beer garden, rooftop terrace and dance floor.

Over in Swan Valley is Limeburners and Giniversity, a distillery-cum-restaurant that offers excellent meals and gin and whisky tastings, as well as blending and pairing classes. If you prefer beer, then Gage Roads Brew Co in Fremantle will be up your alley. This first venue opened by the independent brewery serves up a coastal-inspired menu as well as rotating and exclusive guest taps. Further afield in Margaret River, you will find Frui Momento. This sophisticated lakeside, vineside restaurant serving contemporary cuisine was declared New Restaurant of the Year 2023 by the West Australian Good Food Guide.