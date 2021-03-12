School holiday plans sorted: Battle sea dragons, play action hero and staycay by the beach

More than its picturesque beaches and theme parks, sunny Sentosa is also home to many fantastic activities that will excite both the young and young-at-heart.

With the March school holidays finally here, there’s no better time to give yourself and the kids a well-deserved break and spend some quality time together as a family.

From thrilling outdoor adventures to unique museums and relaxing hotel staycations, you’ll definitely need more than a day to soak up all that the island has to offer. Plus, you can take advantage of your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at multiple attractions on the island.

Here are six family-friendly activities and places to pencil in on your itinerary, with insider tips from an island resident and special deals to help you save money. For one, kids below 12 years old get free entry to selected attractions with every paying adult for the entire month of March. Pro-tip: You can use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on these as well!

Soar like an eagle over sand and sea

Up for some high-flying action? Make your first stop Mega Adventure Park, a high-elements haven for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Zoom down Imbiah Hill on the MegaZip, comprising three 75m-high zip lines where you can fly side by side with your loved ones at 60km/h, and relish breathtaking views of the island’s lush greenery and sandy beaches (if you dare to look down!). Children who are below 30kg but meet the height requirement of 90cm can ride tandem with an adult.



Take a leap of faith and be rewarded with a spectacular, panoramic view of Sentosa on the MegaZip. PHOTO: MEGA ADVENTURE PARK



Then, unleash your inner Tarzan at MegaClimb, a 36-obstacle high-ropes course through the jungle that will put your strength and agility to the test. Kids will love practising their acrobatic skills at the MegaBounce, a set of dynamic bungee-assisted trampolines where, strapped into safety harnesses, they can jump to heights of up to 8m!



Your adventure-loving kids will have a blast conquering the challenging, but safe, high-elements obstacle course, MegaClimb. PHOTO: MEGA ADVENTURE PARK



Where: 10A Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099008

Tel: 6480-7199

Opening hours: 2pm to 7pm (weekdays); 11am to 7pm (weekends, March 15 to 19, April 2, and May 13 to 14). Entry is on a first-come-first-served basis, no reservations required

Ticketing details: $20 (MegaBounce); $50 (MegaClimb); and $55 (MegaZip) per person

Email: bookings@megaadventure.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/mega-adventure-park/

Strike a pose at a playground of optical illusions

For some indoor fun out of the sun, get imaginative at Trick Eye Museum, Singapore’s first 3D and augmented reality (AR) museum.

Here, you can climb a bamboo tree with pandas, battle a fierce sea dragon and avoid falling into volcanic lava all in one afternoon, thanks to some clever visual trickery.

With over 80 optical illusion paintings and installations you can freely interact with – including Singapore-exclusive artworks you won’t find elsewhere – you can expect plenty of fun and laughter as you challenge one another to snap the most creative photos (don’t be shy to ask one of their friendly staff to help you out, if needed!).



Level up the fun with Trick Eye Museum Singapore's special AR feature, and get ready to battle sea monsters and escape from boiling lava. PHOTO: TRICK EYE MUSEUM SINGAPORE



Get shutter-happy and make lots of beautiful new memories together; just make sure your phone or camera has plenty of memory space and battery life! Also, don’t forget to download the XR Museum app and watch the exhibits come alive on your photos and videos with special effects.

Where: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-43/44, Singapore 098138

Tel: 6795-2370/ 2371

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm daily (closed on Wednesdays); last entry at 5pm. Book your time slot here before visiting

Ticketing details: $15 per child (4 to 12 years old), $18 per minor (13 to 18 years old), $20 per adult, $15 per senior (60 years old and above)

Email: feedback@trickeye.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/trick-eye-museum-singapore/

Cruise along the beach on a fun segway tour

Buses, beach shuttles and Sentosa Express™ trains will get you around the island in a jiffy, but for a more novel sightseeing experience, hop on a segway (a futuristic-looking two-wheeled device) and scoot along Sentosa’s beautiful beaches while enjoying the ocean breeze.



Take in the sights of Sentosa on an exciting Segway® ride around the beaches. PHOTO: GOGREEN SEGWAY® ECO ADVENTURE



Suitable for families with children aged 10 and above, choose between the Gogreen Segway® Fun Ride, which takes you on a short introductory tour of Palawan or Siloso Beach, or the 30-minute Gogreen Segway® Eco Adventure, a longer ride that will bring you to both beaches, with various pit stops for photos along the way.

And don’t worry if it’s your first time on a segway, as there will be a safety briefing and a short practice session with an instructor before you hit the road.



This family-friendly adventure is a great way to explore the island effortlessly, especially if you're short on time. PHOTO: GOGREEN SEGWAY® ECO ADVENTURE



Where: 51 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa (opposite Bikini Bar), Singapore 099001

Tel: 6352-6754 / 9825-4066

Opening hours: 10am to 7.30pm daily. One-day advance booking is required

Ticketing details: From $15 per pax for Segway Fun Ride (500m); $60 per 2 pax for Segway Eco Adventure Ride (30min)

​Email: info@segwaytours.com.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/gogreen-segway-eco-adventure/

Explore a restored military fortress

For history buffs, an excursion to Fort Siloso is the best place to give the kids a crash course on Singapore’s military past in an immersive and leisurely way.



Journey back in time to Singapore's wartime history, and get up close and personal with the fort's ancient coastal guns and the remains of its fortified military structures. PHOTO: FORT SILOSO



At this treasure trove of World War II memorabilia, try to keep count of the many gun and cannon replicas that dot the site as you roam its well-preserved tunnels, bunkers, and other military structures that offer a glimpse into what life was like for soldiers during wartime.

Entry is via Fort Siloso Skywalk, a scenic treetop trek that’s 11 storeys high and 181m long, and boasts spectacular panoramic views of the island. (Note: Lift service to the top is temporarily closed for maintenance, but you can hop on the free Fort Shuttle that runs every 15 minutes from the Skywalk lift lobby.)



Fort Siloso Skywalk is a newly built tree-top trek that offers a bird's-eye view of the harbour and the surrounding Southern Islands. PHOTO: FORT SILOSO



Where: Siloso Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099981

Tel: 6736-8672 (Fort Siloso); 1800-SENTOSA (736-8672) (Fort Siloso Skywalk)

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm daily (exhibits open at 10am; last entry at 5.30pm)

Ticketing details: Free admission

Email: guest_services@sentosa.com.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/fort-siloso/

Race down the luge track by night

Gear up for some friendly competition among family as you challenge one another to a race at Skyline Luge Sentosa, where the kids can have a go at controlling their own gravity-powered luge.

Feel the rush of adrenaline as you manoeuvre the exhilarating twists and turns on four specially designed tracks, complete with hairpin corners and downhill slopes – trust us, once won’t be enough!



At Skyline Luge Sentosa, the fun starts at sundown, with the thrilling Night Luge adventure. PHOTO: SKYLINE LUGE SENTOSA



Visit at sundown to experience the world’s first Night Luge, where the tracks are illuminated in dazzling colours. And while you’re there, don’t miss the Skyride, a four-seater chairlift that takes you to the top of the track while offering marvellous views of Sentosa, the city skyline and the South China Sea. Keep an eye out for cheeky cockatoos in the trees!



If you need a breather from the adrenaline rush of the luge, hop on the Skyride and enjoy a leisurely respite. PHOTO: SKYLINE LUGE SENTOSA



Children have to be at least six years old and 110cm tall in order to ride the luge solo, but those who don’t meet the height requirement can ride in tandem with an adult.

Where: 45 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa 099003

Tel: 6274-0472

Opening hours: 11am to 7.30pm (Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays, last ticket sale or redemption at 7.15pm); 11am to 9.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays). Advance booking is required; click here to reserve your spot

Ticketing details: From $24 per pax for Luge & Skyride Combo (2 rides)

Email: sentosa@skylineluge.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/skyline-luge-sentosa/

Staycay at a kid-friendly beach resort

Your Sentosa adventure wouldn’t be complete without a Sentosa staycation. Conveniently situated on Siloso Beach, Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa is Singapore’s only beachfront resort.



Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa is an idyllic tropical playground that offers a wide variety of activities that cater to both young and old. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA'S RASA SENTOSA RESORT & SPA



It boasts a superb Kids Club that will keep your young ones (aged five to 12) well entertained in a fully-supervised environment, while you and hubby go off for a rejuvenating spa session.

Children will also have a blast at Nestopia, the resort’s open-air adventure playground on Siloso Beach with 17 play sections, featuring suspended wire bridges, secure roped obstacle courses, and three towering “nests” that they can climb up and slide down from.



At Nestopia, your little ones will have a ball of a time working up a sweat (and an appetite) on the various climbing obstacles, suspended bridges, mazes and slides. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA'S RASA SENTOSA RESORT & SPA



After that, cool off at the resort’s dedicated kids’ pool equipped with three water slides and a splash pad! Tickets start at $9 for one hour of playtime.

Fuel up with a delicious meal at Trapizza, a casual Italian eatery just a stone’s throw away at 10 Siloso Beach Walk. Kids can build their own pasta- and pizza-filled bento meals and indulge in treats like candy floss ice-cream, while the adults can sit back with a glass of Italian wine with their meal.

Where: 101 Siloso Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098970

Tel: 6275-0100

Email: sen@shangri-la.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/places-to-stay/shangri-la-rasa-sentosa-resort-and-spa/

