Fall in love with hospitality, become a CEO

SINGAPORE – He wants young talent to fall in love with hospitality, and Singapore is pivotal to his quest.

Professor Markus Venzin, chief executive of Switzerland’s EHL Group which pioneered hospitality education, says students on its new EHL Campus (Singapore) profit from the island’s cross-cultural milieu and its digital forte.

“Students gain exposure to a fast-growing market, Asia, and learn about the single markets within Asia. So, they develop cross-cultural competencies,’’ says the 54-year-old.

Being cross-cultural is crucial in hospitality, which involves “co-creating with clients” the experience of feeling welcomed and valued at a hotel or restaurant.

“You can do this only if you are able to understand who you have in front of you,” he points out. “This is already difficult in the same culture. But if you do it in depth across cultures, this is extremely difficult.”

In Singapore, too, the 200 EHL students from across the world are exposed to innovations such as robotics that increasingly drive the global hospitality industry.

“Singapore is a hot spot for innovation, definitely for digital innovation,” he observes. “The Government is supporting start-ups and the development of new technology.”

In that light, instead of flying professors from the main Lausanne campus of the EHL Hospitality Business School to the Singapore campus to teach digital innovation or cross-cultural competencies, EHL sends Singapore-based experts the opposite direction to Lausanne.

“The Singapore campus is our main presence in Asia,” he adds. “We needed to understand this market. And we needed to learn from this market.”

Prof Venzin was speaking to The Straits Times during his recent visit to the two-year-old Singapore campus in Lady Hill Road, near Orchard Road.

The campus is a stylish makeover of the former Kinloss House, once a boarding school for children of colonial British soldiers.