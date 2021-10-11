Media:
Credits:
PHOTO: ANNETTE LEE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
Who: Annette Lee, 29, a film-maker, actress and musician, and her husband Raphael Foo, 31, a hedge fund manager
Their trip: A self-drive holiday in Bavarian countryside, plus Munich and vicinity, from Sept 24 to Oct 5
Blurb/Summary:
Who: Annette Lee, 29, a film-maker, actress and musician, and her husband Raphael Foo, 31, a hedge fund manager
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 900 695
Hermes Doc Ref:
SHGERMANY11A-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Exploring Germany: Actress-singer Annette Lee swings by alpine lakes and Munich
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Short URL:
https://str.sg/3qb5
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement: