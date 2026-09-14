Explore Pengzhen’s teahouses, incense and antiques on a Chengdu day trip
Morgan Awyong
- Pengzhen, a small town near Chengdu, offers a rich cultural experience.
- The town's Old Street hosts about 200 small businesses, including many traditional teahouses.
- Visitors can enjoy local food like marinated salted eggs and explore crafts, making Pengzhen an attractive day-trip destination from Chengdu.
AI generated
CHENGDU, China – Sichuan’s capital, a megacity of more than 21 million people, offers many reasons to visit, including adorable pandas, face-swopping opera performances and fiery hot-pot cuisine. The city is also a good base from which to visit the nearby UNESCO World Heritage sites of Mount Emei, Leshan Giant Buddha and Jiuzhaigou’s dazzling lakes.
Chengdu’s teahouse culture exemplifies its laid-back attitude. Visitors can head to Heming Teahouse at People’s Park to join locals relaxing on bamboo recliners, sipping tea or playing cards while having their ears cleaned by a specialist and his tools.