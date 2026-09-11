Eurail, the longtime savior of shoestring backpackers, ditches its name
Ryley Ober
- Eurail, the iconic train pass for international travellers since 1959, has been renamed Interrail as of September 10.
- The Eurail pass was popular among young backpackers, offering flexible, unlimited train travel across Europe.
- Despite competition from budget airlines and fewer overnight trains, over 1 million passes are sold annually.
AI generated
Travellers of decades past flocked to the rails of Europe with “wild abandon” for whirlwind tours of a small continent made even smaller by a little red-and-white card called the Eurail Pass.
In 1959, 13 countries across postwar Europe came together to create Eurail, giving foreigners access to a flexible, unlimited train ticket that refused to confine travelers to a fixed route or destination. That sense of uninhibited freedom gradually expanded its reach over the years, covering 33 countries by 2020.