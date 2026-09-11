Eurail, the longtime savior of shoestring backpackers, ditches its name

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The flexible train ticket Eurail is rebranding itself as the Interrail Pass; for many travelers, the old name evokes a bygone era of freewheeling European travel.

Travellers of decades past flocked to the rails of Europe with “wild abandon” for whirlwind tours of a small continent made even smaller by a little red-and-white card called the Eurail Pass.

In 1959, 13 countries across postwar Europe came together to create Eurail, giving foreigners access to a flexible, unlimited train ticket that refused to confine travelers to a fixed route or destination. That sense of uninhibited freedom gradually expanded its reach over the years, covering 33 countries by 2020.