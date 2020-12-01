Escape to PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, a lush urban sanctuary

Afternoon sunlight illuminates verdant greenery that casts a dappled canopy of light and shade around you. You sip a cup of tea, enjoying a soothing ambience punctuated by the lively chatter of songbirds.

This would be a leisurely picture set in a beautiful outdoor garden — except that you’re four storeys above the ground and ensconced in the sky-lit atrium of a hotel with all the bustling action of Marina Bay outside its walls.

Formerly known as Marina Mandarin and rebranded to PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay under Pan Pacific Hotels Group earlier this year, the iconic hotel had closed its doors for an extensive rejuvenation over the last few months to prepare for a highly anticipated reopening taking place today.

A garden of delight

Taking a leaf from the eco-chic PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, widely known as Singapore’s “hotel-in-a-garden” and winner of Asia's Leading Green Hotel at the World Travel Awards for the sixth consecutive year, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay has taken the concept to an entirely new level by building a garden in a hotel.

Neo-futuristic American architect John Portman’s spectacular and theatrical design, a hallmark of the hotel since it opened in 1987, offered the ideal stage for the reinvention of the atrium hotel — a challenge the designers of the hotel took on with relish.

When PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay opens its doors, guests will be greeted by a breathtaking oasis, one where lush landscaped walls and walkways intertwine seamlessly with the cavernous atrium, and a striking skylight, curved corridors and capsule-shaped elevators form a cinematic backdrop.



Against the iconic backdrop of soaring cinematic architecture, the sky-bridge brings you across the atrium on level four with an immersive treetop experience. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE



Nestled discreetly behind the entrance of the hotel, four elevators work round the clock to noiselessly transport guests to the fourth floor, where they can stroll along a sky-bridge for a bird’s eye view of the luxuriant forest canopy and enjoy an immersive treetop experience. Those who are checking into the hotel can follow this bridge to the other end of the atrium to reach a moss-carpeted reception area bounded by backlit timber screens.

Nature comes first

Step into a guest room at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay and motion sensors immediately detect movement — the gentle whirring of the air-conditioning is almost imperceptible as the ambient lighting comes on. To order in-room dining or request for housekeeping, simply scan a QR code with any mobile device — there’s no need to flip through a hotel directory or pick up the phone for round-the-clock service.



Retreat into the comfort of the Lifestyle room, where you can relax at the cosy daybed or step out onto the balcony to enjoy stunning views of the city. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE



Pan Pacific Hotels Group embarks on a mission to eliminate the use of single-use plastics. As such, a filtered water system has been installed in every room — an environmentally friendly and efficient way to serve up drinking water at any time. To minimise impact to the environment, the hotel will also provide bath amenities that are cruelty-free, paraben-free and come in biodegradable packaging.

Already home to more than 2,400 trees, shrubs, and plants that function as natural air purifiers, the hotel will also be able to offer hand-harvested produce from its urban farm in its restaurants by January next year. By then, the Atrium Ballroom will be ready as well, offering an exclusive space that overlooks the luxurious gardens from the fifth level and a refreshing, close-to-nature experience for its guests.

After-dark enchantment

Even as daylight fades into darkness around the city, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay remains lively and magnificent, with some of its stunning design features truly coming into their own at night.

With 3,000 dazzling “stars” studded across a wood-panelled ceiling, the pillar-free Garden Ballroom is a magical venue for special occasions like weddings. Three high-definition LED screens (one of which stretches 9.2m across) provide a myriad of possibilities for the setting. Smart technology is put to excellent use in serving the wide array of needs its guests might have.



Hold your event under a sky of 3,000 twinkling stars at the Garden Ballroom and create dramatic presentations with three high-definition LED screens. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE



Inspired by the city’s night sky, the hotel swimming pool is fitted with more than 1,380 fibre optic lights that twinkle at night, so taking a dip in the pool feels like gliding through a galaxy of stars. As the sky darkens, the atmosphere indoors is transformed into a calm haven where sculptural pavilions light up like oversized lanterns, giving off a gentle glow and preparing the senses for a wonderful evening ahead.



Swim in a galaxy of stars created with 1,380 fibre optic lights, and revel in the stunning views of the iconic Marina Bay skyline. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE



Marrying iconic design with a heart for the environment to stunning effect, PARKROYAL COLLECTION hotels offer the promise of unwavering care for nature and well-being. Powered by green technology and a healthy dose of imagination, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay inspires and unites travellers with its mission for a sustainable yet stylish way of life.

Be the first to escape to this green refuge when the hotel reopens today.

