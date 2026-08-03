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A first-time visitor’s guide: Escape Japan’s summer heat in colourful Furano

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The writer at Kyohsai Farm in Furano. While the mercury rises in many parts of Japan, summer in Hokkaido tends to be milder than the rest of the country.

The writer at Kyohsai Farm in Furano. While the mercury rises in many parts of Japan, summer in Hokkaido tends to be milder than the rest of the country.

PHOTO: JACLYNN SEAH

Jaclynn Seah

  • Furano in Hokkaido offers a cool summer escape from Japan’s heat, featuring vibrant lavender fields and the turquoise Blue Pond.
  • The region’s seasonal produce shines with sweet Hokkaido melons, fresh vegetables, and treats like melon parfaits and asparagus gelato.
  • Travel tips include renting a car for rural exploration and visiting in early July for peak lavender blooms.

AI generated

FURANO – Japan is a destination that many Singaporeans, myself included, return to time and again. However, I tend to avoid visiting at the height of summer from June to August. Besides contending with holiday crowds, travellers face increasingly intense summer heat. Japan has recorded a succession of exceptionally hot summers in recent years, and many cities can feel even more oppressive than tropical Singapore.

Fortunately, not all of Japan is sweltering in the summer. In July, I headed to Hokkaido to escape the heat. Even in the warmer months, the weather in the northernmost region of Japan tends to be milder and drier, drawing plenty of local visitors to these parts as well.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.