Seeing Chinatown in a fresh light with an ex-gangster

SINGAPORE - I went with my family on a walking tour of Chinatown with a former secret society member as my guide.
The tour, Triad Trails, took us around the area and gave us the lowdown on crime and gang activity in Singapore during colonial rule.
SINGAPORE - I went with my family on a walking tour of Chinatown with a former secret society member as my guide.
The tour, Triad Trails, took us around the area and gave us the lowdown on crime and gang activity in Singapore during colonial rule.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.