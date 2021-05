SINGAPORE - The $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV), by design, are not meant to be used on food - but there are hacks to help you eat your fill on a local tour or activity without having to top up cash. The Straits Times shortlists a few.

Despite the gentrified facade of Chinatown and Tiong Bahru, there are still surprises to be found on walking tours by local company Indie Singapore.