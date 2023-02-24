East Asian destinations popular at Natas Fair as global travel heads for full recovery

SINGAPORE – Top destinations Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continue to be popular among travellers shopping at this year’s National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) fair.

It runs from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 9.30pm at Singapore Expo Hall 5.

With 51 exhibitors and a projected attendance of 75,000 visitors over three days, the fair has grown since the 2022 edition six months ago. It had around 40 exhibitors and 68,787 visitors then.

There is some way to go before the fair returns to its pre-Covid-19-pandemic heyday, when 80 or so exhibitors set up booths in 2019.

But East Asia’s reopening to leisure travel will pave the way for a full recovery. Since the last fair in August 2022, there has been a surge of interest in Japan, Taiwan and, more recently, China.

Travel agencies such as Chan Brothers Travel and EU Holidays have reinstated tour packages to China, with scenic spots drawing the most interest.

Among them are the Jiuzhai Valley National Park, known for its striking turquoise lakes, and Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, where towering mountain pillars are said to have inspired the Hallelujah floating mountains of the 2009 epic fantasy movie, Avatar.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel, said customers do not have any significant concerns about the Covid-19 situation in China.

He added that the company’s Travel Safe Travel Smart initiatives, such as reduced group sizes and the inclusion of Covid-19 protection benefits, have helped reassure customers.

Tours to China now comprise a maximum of 30 people, compared with 40 people before the pandemic.

EU Holidays director Ong Han Jie said travel agencies view China as an important destination due to its sheer size and number of itineraries the country can offer.

Beyond China, travellers are looking for experiences other than shopping and sightseeing, he added. These include leisure activities such as classes on making kimchi or tteok-bokki (rice cake) in South Korea, and skiing and hiking holidays.

A Gold Coast Marathon trip, happening this June, has drawn around 40 passenger bookings, he says.