Driven by passion: Recreating a once-in-a-lifetime road trip in a 64-year-old vehicle

SINGAPORE – Midway through film-maker Alex Bescoby’s 21,000km overland expedition across the globe, a wheel on his trusty old vehicle – a 1955 Land Rover, to be precise – dislodged and rolled away.

It happened in Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation governed by one of the world’s most oppressive and authoritarian regimes.

“We’re driving about 60 miles an hour (97kmh) and, about 10 minutes past the border, the car collapsed. We managed to find a mechanic, but he had never seen a Land Rover before, let alone one from the 1950s,” says the English author and documentary film-maker, who was in Singapore in November to promote his book, The Last Overland, chronicling this epic 2019 journey.

It did not help that Bescoby and his team had to keep moving to adhere to the government-approved itinerary.

“We had five days to get in and out. And the paperwork for that crossing was so extensive,” he says.

“That’s when I thought we were going to have to put this car in a box, ship it home and take a flight back.”

Fortunately, they resolved the issue in time and left the country without severe repercussions.