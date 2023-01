BALI – When I moved to Bali from Jakarta in September 2021, where I was working as a regional correspondent for The Straits Times, I was in what could be best described as an emotionally and even professionally defensive crouch.

My marriage was a smouldering ruin. Each additional month of Covid-19 lockdown had been joining a feeding frenzy of sorts on the substrata of sweetness and empathy that undergirds any relationship, leaving only rancour and exasperation between me and my ex.