An artist's impression of the Disney Cruise Line's new ship, which will set off on its maiden sailing from Singapore on March 10.

SINGAPORE – From March 13 to 15, the skies above the Marina Bay precinct will light up with a 10-minute spectacle celebrating the homeporting of Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, in Singapore.

Each evening at about 8.30pm, visitors can look forward to a vibrant showcase that will depict the ship’s seven themed areas such as Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place, set to a medley of classic Disney tunes including Under The Sea from The Little Mermaid (1989) and Let It Go from Frozen (2013).

Adding a local touch, the show will also feature Peranakan-inspired motifs and imagery referencing Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.

The sky show is the centrepiece of a two-month nautical-themed campaign running from Feb 26 to April 30. It is organised by Marina Bay precinct partners UOB, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line.

Seven locations across Marina Bay will be decorated with photo spots inspired by the ship’s themed zones. These are the UOB Main Branch, Esplanade’s Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, One Fullerton, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Swissotel The Stamford.

The photo spot at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, for instance, will be inspired by Marvel Landing, while the One Fullerton photo spot will draw from Disney Discovery Reef, which features design elements from films like Finding Nemo (2003) and Lilo & Stitch (2002).

This marks the third edition of the Marina Bay Precinct Partnership led by UOB, MBS and STB, with support from businesses in the area.

Previous editions have delivered measurable tourism gains. For example, during the January to March 2024 tripartite campaign “Masterpieces. Made in Singapore” and The Legend Of The Dragon Gate drone show , total billings in Singapore by overseas-issued UOB cards rose 65 per cent compared with the first quarter in 2023.

In the same period, inbound spending by Indonesian cardholders recorded the strongest growth of 160 per cent year on year, while Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese card billing grew by up to 65 per cent.

For more information, go to https://www.visitsingapore.com/travel-tips/travelling-to-singapore/seasonal-highlights/marina-bay-partnership