This is the first time a Disney-themed show has taken over the Wonderfall display at Changi Airport.

SINGAPORE – With about a month to go before the Disney Adventure – Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) first ship to homeport in Asia – arrives in Singapore, signs of its approaching debut are becoming increasingly visible across the island.

At Changi Airport Terminal 2, a four-storey digital waterfall display known as the Wonderfall began screening a three-minute immersive animated show featuring beloved Disney characters on Feb 10.

Spanning the height of T2’s Departure Hall, the Wonderfall opened in November 2023 and serves as a large-scale multimedia canvas. This marks the first time the digital wall is hosting a Disney cruise-themed production.

The pop-up storybook-style show brings to life the seven themed areas aboard the Disney Adventure. These include San Fransokyo Street, inspired by Big Hero 6 (2014), and Wayfinder Bay, drawn from Moana (2016). Accompanied by a medley of classic Disney melodies, the show runs daily at 30-minute intervals until May 31.

The Wonderfall activation is part of a broader marketing push by DCL at Changi Airport. Previous takeovers have included a light and music showcase at Jewel’s Rain Vortex, as well as a 6.5m-tall ship installation at Terminal 3’s Departure Hall modelled after the Disney Adventure’s bow – both of which started in November 2025 as part of a year-end festive campaign.

On Feb 10, the Disney Adventure – currently the largest passenger vessel to pass through the Panama Canal – arrived in Los Angeles. It will continue its trans-Pacific journey to Tokyo, and arrive in Singapore ahead of its first scheduled passenger sailing on March 10.

Adding to the anticipation, DCL recently announced a new on-board fireworks show named The Lion King: Celebration In The Sky , which will debut on the Disney Adventure.

The show will be narrated by Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced the fictional character Mufasa in the Hindi versions of animated films The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa (2024). DCL is the only cruise operator in the world to stage fireworks at sea.

Bookings for the ship’s summer 2027 itineraries – running from January to August 2027 – will open to the public on Feb 23. Fares in June 2026 start at $1,434 a person for a three-night sailing, and from $1,861 a person for a four-night sailing.