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Disney Adventure offers three- and four-night sailings and is homeported in Singapore for at least five years from 2026.

SINGAPORE – After sailing the high seas for almost six months with only “cruise to nowhere” itineraries, the Disney Adventure – Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) first Asia cruise – will finally make a destination stop.

Starting Dec 31, selected four-night sailings from Singapore will have a stop at Langkawi, Malaysia, giving guests their first opportunity to step ashore as part of a Disney Adventure voyage.

The announcement comes as DCL releases new sailing dates from September 2027 to December 2027. The Disney Adventure, which embarked on its maiden voyage on March 10, is homeported in Singapore for at least five years from 2026 and offers three- and four-night sailings.

The new Langkawi itineraries will continue to consist largely of days at sea, with a day visit to the Malaysian island scheduled for the third day of the voyage.

“Langkawi offers nature-based experiences, family-friendly activities, local crafts and cultural attractions that complement a Disney Adventure cruise vacation,” says a DCL spokesperson, responding to queries sent by The Straits Times.

“With its lush rainforests and scenic coastline, this itinerary enhancement offers guests even more opportunities to explore South-east Asia and enjoy new experiences both onboard and ashore.”

For travellers who previously viewed the Disney Adventure as a floating theme-park experience, the Langkawi stop adds a change of scenery and the option to explore one of South-east Asia’s best-known island destinations.

Located off the north-west coast of Malaysia, Langkawi is known for its beaches, turquoise waters and dramatic limestone formations. Visitors can spend their time island-hopping, taking part in water sports or exploring the island’s rainforest and coastline.

The Langkawi archipelago was recognised as South-east Asia’s first UNESCO Global Geopark, with geological formations dating back more than 550 million years. Beyond its natural attractions, the island is also known for its fresh seafood and traditional Malay food.

The Disney Adventure will also be offering Port Adventures, or shore excursions and activities. Port Adventures for Langkawi will be available for viewing on the DCL website from Aug 26, 10pm.

Some examples of Port Adventures in other DCL port stops include a guided city walk in Christchurch, New Zealand, from US$129 (S$164) a person, and an off-road tour of the island of Crete in Greece from US$154 a person.

Guests can book these activities through the DCL website and DCL Navigator app, or at the Port Adventures Counter while on board.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s eighth and largest ship. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“DCL works with independent third-party operators to offer Port Adventures options covering various types of activities at different price ranges for guests to enjoy as part of their cruise vacation,” says its spokesperson.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s eighth and largest ship. It can take up to 6,700 passengers, and has 20 decks with seven themed areas.

A four-night sailing without a port stop in January 2027 starts from $1,620 a person, while a comparable four-night sailing with a stop in Langkawi starts from $1,915 a person. Prices are accurate as at Aug 25.

The price difference includes additional port charges, taxes and other fees associated with docking at Langkawi.