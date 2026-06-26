Dallas’ best-kept secret? A thriving design and arts scene

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The cowboy aesthetic is making a comeback in arts and design.

TEXAS, United States – For many, Dallas still conjures images of oil barons, sprawling ranches and the shoulder-padded excesses immortalised by the 1980s soap opera of the same name.

Today, the city remains an economic powerhouse, but one increasingly tied to technology and finance, earning it nicknames such as “Silicon Prairie” and “Y’all Street”.

One of the by-products of that prosperity is a flourishing arts and design scene, and there is no better place to experience it than the Dallas Design District, located north-west of downtown. Former post-war warehouses occupied by manufacturers are now home to high-end furniture and design showrooms, luxury apartments, art galleries and restaurants.

Design enthusiasts – or anyone looking for home-decor inspiration – can spend hours browsing spaces such as Scout Design Studio, a home-furnishings company and design house that sells an eclectic trove of Americana, restored vintage pieces and global finds.

“People don’t always realise Dallas is a really artsy city,” says Grace Moreland , who was the studio’s director of marketing when I visited the showroom in early 2026.

“My grandmother was an interior designer in Dallas, and she used to come to this area because there was already a strong design market here that’s only grown over the years.”

The studio’s owners and staff have had a front-row seat to the growing appetite for Old West-themed art and design, fuelled in large measure by hit television shows such as Yellowstone (2018 to 2024) and Landman (2024 to present), the latter filmed in nearby Fort Worth.

“That has helped keep this aesthetic of cowboy culture spreading,” says Moreland, pointing to the renewed popularity of fabrics and textiles such as cowhide, gingham and chambray, which evoke the rugged American West.

“And being in Dallas, we’re kind of ‘city meets frontier’ because we have cattle ranches around us and the stockyards 30 minutes away,” she adds.

“I think that, combined with how it’s being shown on TV, has inspired or kept this flame of cowboy culture going.”

The studio’s senior sales associate, Jules Fowler, says many visitors are surprised to discover that the Dallas Design District showrooms are no longer reserved for industry professionals.

“A lot of people don’t know that it’s open to the public , so you can come down here and go to all these amazing stores . They’re not invite-only or just for designers .”

Born outside Texas, Fowler also experienced first-hand how “cowboycore” – a contemporary aesthetic that reinterprets and romanticises elements of the American West – has spread both here and elsewhere.

One of the studio’s most popular items, for instance, is a line of porcelain vases shaped like cowboy boots, and glazed in striking hues such as bubblegum pink, sage and red.

Designed by American artist duo Erin McSweeney and John Campbell and handmade in Texas by local ceramicists, these US$195 (S$250) vases have been snapped up by customers across the country, including in Florida and New York.

The frontier, it seems, is fashionable again.

“Not being a native Texan and coming here, I fell in love with the boots and the Stetsons and the whole vibe,” Fowler says, referring to the iconic cowboy hats made by legendary westernwear brand Stetson.

“That’ll always be strong in Texas, but seeing it expand elsewhere has been really cool.”