Cruise to nowhere: World Dream megaship is all things to all travellers - from families to thrill seekers

ON BOARD THE WORLD DREAM - Let's say your travel companions are a motley crew: Among them are a thrill seeker, a water baby and an all-Singaporean foodie (of course).

No one will feel marooned, since megaships try to be all things to all travellers. On the World Dream cruise ship, guests of all stripes can play all day.

1. Families

Christmas show

Verry Christmas is a musical production with acrobatic elves, rollicking Santas and sequinned, singing angels. Tailored for Singapore residents who can only dream of a wintry getaway in 2020, the producers have created drifting "snow" in the 45-minute show. An international cast performs in this glitzy fantasy.

Festive fun

Plan some me time while the kids get immersed in Christmas storytime or craft festive items, such as quilling a card. Or bond with the young ones by decorating a 3D mini wooden tree.

2. Foodies



Guests enjoying Teppanyaki at Umi Uma on board Genting’s World Dream on Nov 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



World cuisines

The ship abounds with more than 35 international dining and bar concepts. Speciality restaurants include Australian celebrity chef Mark Best's duo, the Seafood Grill and the Prime Steakhouse. Step into the Silk Road Chinese Restaurant for old-world glamour or watch Umi Uma Teppanyaki chefs slice, season and flip your meal on a sizzling grill.

Never go hungry

For a tipple, pop by the Johnnie Walker House, the first on a ship. Alongside it are a champagne bar and wine bar. Still hungry and thirsty after dark? The Blue Lagoon, open 24 hours, has a casual menu that includes fried rice and salted-egg fish skin.

3. Thrill seekers



Play virtual games at the Esc Experience Lab, including the Finger Coaster. PHOTO: GENTING CRUISE LINES



Test limits

There are six water slides, from kiddie to speedster levels. Or climb a rock wall. A rope course twinned with an 18-deck-high zip line over the sea promises adrenaline - though this attraction will open after maintenance is complete.

Virtual world

Play virtual games at the Esc Experience Lab, including the Finger Coaster. You design your roller-coaster ride, then have a realistic spin strapped into a seat that heaves while air whooshes. Or, shoot assassins and rabbits.

4. Entertainment lovers



Twice as Nice - Mr Westley Stevens and Ms Shelly Dartez at the Zodiac Theatre. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Light and sound

Catch a laser show at sea each night with music. No fireworks for now, however.

Theatrics

At the plush Zodiac Theatre, catch the musical duo Twice As Nice, the dreamy Verry Christmas and other live acts.

5. Wellness enthusiasts



Vitamin Sea Yoga class hosted by Denise Keller on board Genting's World Dream on Nov 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Workouts

Celebrity instructors have been rostered for cruises. Television host Denise Keller leads ocean-facing yoga classes. Or, balance the indulgent cruise life with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and aqua kickboxing.

Immunity cocktails, spa

Watch your health - pleasurably - during the pandemic. Mixologists concoct cocktails with immunity-boosting and detoxing ingredients. Or, pick up health trends from the Raffles Medical Group.

Then glide into the double-storey Crystal Life Spa for an array of treatments, including a Himalayan-salt stone massage.