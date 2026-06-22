Crispy popiah, vinegar lamb: 5 food recommendations in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some of the recommendations that celebrate food in Kuala Lumpur that is more substance than style.

Summarise

KUALA LUMPUR – What I eat in a day in Kuala Lumpur does not bear thinking about.

Vacation feeding can feel like a mukbang in slow motion. How much to eat? Answers on a postcard, please; only the “live to eat” crowd need apply.

“What I eat in a day” or WIEIAD is both the world’s worst acronym and a long-running social media hashtag. Virtue-signalling is par for the course. There are countless TikTokers inwardly screaming for likes as they flex bowls of blueberries or plates with sweet potato, avocado and chicken breast.

Eating a rainbow is all well and good. But what foodstagrammers do not acknowledge is that, often, the best food is not photogenic. It is not even low-carb.

It is a full moon of rice with slices of peppery beef hastily tossed in a pan. It is as unapologetically brown as hor fun, where light-brown rice noodles are slathered in gravy that is slightly more brown.

Here are five recommendations that celebrate food that is more substance than style.

Ginger and wine

Part hawker haven, part wet market, the ICC Pudu building in Jalan Kijang bears repeat visits. Get the ginger, egg and wine noodles (RM14 or S$4.40) at the Wong Mee Lan: Imbi Pasar Mee Halia stall.

Noodles with ginger, egg and Chinese wine sold at the ICC Pudu building in Kuala Lumpur. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

Chinese wine imbues the tender pork slices with a pleasant nuttiness. The broth is an unpromising shade of greige, but the savoury warmth of the spice, amplified by cut chilli padi, more than makes up for it. It is the best breakfast of my four-day stay.

Crispy is better than plain

Crispy popiah sold at ICC Pudu in Kuala Lumpur. The original and chicken floss versions are shown here. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

Is a crispy popiah (RM5) really a spring roll? Auntie Mei’s Crispy Popiah, also at ICC Pudu, brings out the bargain-basement philosopher in me.

It turns out that Auntie’s regular popiah with jicama is studded with bits of fried flour, a humble ingredient that is surprisingly addictive. Skip the version with chicken floss, whose processed taste evokes fast food.

Elevated egg sarnie

Tommy Le Baker is a cafe in arts and culture hub Kampung Attap in Kuala Lumpur. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

Tommy Le Baker, a popular cafe at the Zhongshan Building in Kampung Attap, is known for its sourdough. The single-portion egg sandwich (RM15), with cheese and tomato, is a doorstop that I eat with both hands. A thin seam of earthy Dijon mustard saves it from being too rich.

Burn, baby, burn

Bar.Kar, a restaurant in Jalan Tun Razak, is on message. Its name is a play on bakar, the Malay word for “burn”, and its dramatic entryway is a corridor stacked with sticks of firewood.

The wood-fired grill – surprise, surprise – is the restaurant’s raison d’etre.

The meat dishes are worth the build-up. The New Zealand lamb rib (RM180), aged for 21 days and soft as velvet, is paired with black vinegar. Two such strong flavours should clash, but they harmonise instead, sweetened and bound with maltose.

The aged mountain duck dish at Bar.Kar, a restaurant in Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

It looks so plain that one might not order it, but the slices of aged mountain duck (RM160) are succulent. Its skin is cooked so finely that it almost crumbles in the mouth.

The egg and toast (RM29) is served with chicken bak kwa, century egg kaya and an egg cooked sous vide at 63 deg C. The kaya has a welcome depth but, in a rare misstep, the smoked meat is too sweet.

A bold claim

Capitol Cafe in Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur claims that it serves “the best nasi lemak in Malaysia”. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE

In a country that considers nasi lemak its national dish, Capitol Cafe in Bukit Bintang has the chutzpah to claim, on its menu, that it serves “the best nasi lemak in Malaysia”.

I would have hoped that people would fall to fisticuffs over such allegations, but there is something about this 69-year-old cafe that brings the temperature down, even amid the El Nino heat.

It could be the lazily spinning fans; the 1970s-style marble-top tables; or the vintage advertisements for Virginia Gold cigarettes and Milkmaid condensed milk. Time slows and tempers cool.

The signature nasi lemak (RM18.90) is grainier than I expect, but the sambal has a slow-burning kick, and the fried chicken thigh is impeccable. Wash it down with a cup of local coffee, with its tail of burnt caramel.

The writer was hosted by the Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts.