Creative family day out ideas to try in 2021

Thinking of new ways to spend quality time as a family? How about a weekend fishing trip to Lazarus Island or a thrilling virtual reality raft ride?

Get inspired with our curated list of unique experiences for different types of families, from educational sight-seeing tours to adrenaline-pumping adventures you never knew existed in Singapore. Best of all, they’re all available on Klook where you can enjoy attractive discounts!

Activities for the nostalgic family to create new memories

You love reminiscing about “the good old days” and long to show your family what life was like in Singapore in the past. Here are some ways to bond with your family as you discover some of our island's historical gems.



Relive Singapore's past through a tour of Kampong Lorong Buangkok. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Visit Singapore’s last kampong

Go back in time with an insightful private tour of Singapore’s last surviving village, Kampong Lorong Buangkok. See chestnut and banana trees up close, step into an actual Kampong house, and introduce the kids to some nostalgic old-school games like five stones and zero point.

Re-enact The Little Nyonya

Love the colourful traditional shophouses in the Katong area? Go on a private boutique tour at Katong’s hidden gem Rumah Kim Choo, where you’ll enjoy a beading demonstration, sample mini nyonya kueh and even dress in gorgeous Peranakan outfits for a photo op!

Exciting Kelong and Pulau Ubin boat tour

Our family of four enjoyed a comfortable ride on a snazzy motorboat, which brought us to rarely seen spots in Singapore’s surrounding seas. Our friendly and knowledgeable guide Robin kept us enthralled with stories and historical facts and was attentive to our children's curiosity, responding promptly to their questions. We got to stand on an actual kelong and learn about how it works, as well as journey through mangroves at arm’s length. A well curated, robust family experience for sure! IAN AND ANGELA LOY (not pictured), AND THEIR CHILDREN JUDE AND GWYNETH

Tour a private hangar

Travel back in time with the Fascinating World of Aviation tour in Seletar where you’ll see relics of our colonial past and get the rare experience of visiting a private hangar and seeing propeller planes up close. Then, enjoy complimentary drinks in a private aviator’s lounge.

Staycay in an iconic heritage hotel

Pamper the family with a luxurious retreat at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. The Klook-exclusive package includes a one-night stay in the historic hotel’s Deluxe Room or Stamford Suite, complimentary breakfast, an exclusive tote bag gift, and dining credits at the establishment’s renowned restaurants.

Unique experiences for the nature-loving family

If you and your family love being surrounded by flora and fauna, and appreciate the wonders of the great outdoors, these activities will bring you closer to nature.



Explore South-east Asia's biggest aquarium and get up close with over 100,000 marine animals at the VIP Tour of S.E.A. Aquarium. PHOTO: S.E.A. AQUARIUM



VIP Tour of S.E.A. Aquarium

Skip the queues and get up close to your favourite marine creatures with a S.E.A. Aquarium VIP pass. Enjoy exclusive perks such as a back-of-house tour of Dolphin Island, and see how they feed the manta rays and maintain the aquariums.

Spot local wildlife

Explore our island’s biodiverse wetland reserves and mangrove forests with Bike Nature & Wildlife Tours that bring you from picturesque Lorong Halus to Pasir Ris Beach Park as well as rustic Coney Island. Make sure to bring your camera along to capture many beautiful memories!

Edible farm tour in the Kranji countryside

My mum and I got to bond over our shared love of flowers and plants on an immersive edible farm tour located in the serene Kranji countryside, far from the busy city. Our guide Shyi Kai, whose grandparents own the farm, led us through the various greenhouses where we plucked and sampled edible blooms like marigold and sunflower shoots. The tour also includes a workshop on the basics of soil care and growing microgreens, refreshments made with freshly-plucked garden herbs, and a take home DIY planting kit to kick-start your own urban farm experience. ELIZABETH LIEW AND HER MUM, JOANNE LEE

Go snorkelling

Embark on the Snorkeling Experience and Southern Island Exploration tour, where you get to experience snorkelling in the beautiful lagoon at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park (gear provided!), as well as island-hop to idyllic St. John’s Island and Kusu Island via ferry.

Lazarus Island fishing trip

Take the family on a relaxing fishing trip to beautiful Lazarus Island. A Weekend Beginner’s Angler Course with instructor includes a two-way ferry ride, a fishing starter kit and handbook. You’ll even receive a certificate at the end of the day!

Adrenaline-pumping activities for the adventurous family to bond over

If your idea of a perfect weekend with the family is to spend time outdoors trying a new sport or adrenaline-pumping activity, these exhilarating activities are right up your alley.



Thrill-seeking families will enjoy a high-speed ride on the rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) while taking in views of the Southern Islands. PHOTO: RHIB RIDES



Joyride to Southern Islands

Ride the waves in a high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) typically used by military and rescue teams from Marina at Keppel Bay to the Southern Islands. Relish breathtaking views of the Singapore coast, and catch sight of the huge guns and cannons along Sentosa’s beaches.

Kayaking adventures

Paddle through the mangroves and hidden waterways of Pulau Ubin with Asian Detour’s exciting Nature Kayaking adventures. The guided tour takes you off the beaten track to rarely-seen corners of the Singaporean wilderness, where you’ll glimpse unique wildlife and gain insights on the island’s history.

A splashing good time at HydroDash Sentosa

My three boisterous boys and I enjoyed the HydroDash floating aqua park tremendously! The entire structure is designed with multiple obstacle courses where part of the fun is tumbling into the sea. The kids loved bouncing on the trampoline, the boulder climbs, and the 3m-tall Springboard. The Action Tower was challenging but worth the climb, as we were rewarded with a sense of accomplishment when we reached the top. Candy Lim-Soliano (not pictured) AND her three sons, Logan, Travis and Cameron.

Visit a VR theme park

From an exciting raft ride to a thrilling zombie shootout, Singapore’s first and largest VR theme park, HeadRock VR Sentosa, is filled with advanced virtual reality games for an action-packed bonding experience. Book via the Klook app to receive a free keepsake Happy Selfie photo print!

Race each other at Sentosa

Zip down the 1.2km track at Skyline Luge Sentosa, where you get to choose from four unique trails, including a brightly-coloured one specially designed for night time rides. Then, hop aboard the Sentosa Skyride for unbeatable panoramic views of Sentosa Island, the city skyline and the South China Sea.

