Concert review: Taiwan’s Yen Chun-chieh displays major technique in rousing recital

Pianist Yen Chun-chieh produces a charismatic singing tone on the instrument. PHOTO: BECHSTEIN MUSIC WORLD

Geoffrey Lim

Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 12:00 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 12:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Confluence Of Human & Nature

Yen Chun-chieh
Victoria Concert Hall
March 10, 7.30pm

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top