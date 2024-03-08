City of dim sum and now, the arts

HONG KONG – Think of a city that is the perfect place to do business, shop till you drop, eat to your heart’s content and binge on Cantonese movies, and there is only one: Hong Kong.
But to catch a spot of theatre or a musical, visit a museum or exhibition, and catch performances by globe-trotting artistes? Hong Kong may not be the first place that comes to mind, but that is exactly how the city is aiming to portray itself by rolling out a host of arts-themed events in 2024.
From international art fairs and classical music recitals to avant-garde artworks and multimedia performances, Hong Kong is hoping to attract a different crowd – people drawn to creativity and culture, as well as families who want to go beyond shopping and dining on their annual retreat to the city.
Literally hundreds of events and performances have been scheduled in 2024, along with numerous workshops, curated museum displays and outdoor installations that offer something for everyone – even if you are not quite into the arts.
And if you are, you can be sure that between the endless shows, performances and museum visits, you will still be able to get the best dim sum in town.
Check out these highlights.
Art Basel Hong Kong 2024
Presenting dozens of artists and more than 240 galleries from 40 countries and territories, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 promises a treat for lovers of visual arts. The prestigious art fair – one of the largest international ones around – is well known for modern and contemporary art.
The Hong Kong edition includes large-scale installations and works by Singaporean artist Ming Wong, who is known for his creative take on iconic films and video installations, and celebrated Australian artist Daniel Boyd, whose paintings and sculptures focus on the colonial history of the Australia-Pacific region.
Also catch a host of art-house films reflecting the challenges and cultures of various countries, including China, Germany, South Korea and Sweden. Go to www.artbasel.com/hongkong/film
Do not miss Kabinett, a collection of thematic presentations featuring historical and contemporary works from Asia. Highlights include an installation by Chinese artist Bi Rongrong; paintings by the late legendary South Korean artist Park Seo-bo; drawings by Indian artist Jitish Kallat; acrylic and ink paintings by Hong Kong-born artist Cary Kwok; and works by leading Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak.
Their works explore myriad themes, from diplomacy, identity and history to culture, sex and spirituality.
Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
When: March 28 to 30
Info: www.artbasel.com/hong-kong
Art Central 2024
Art Central is another international art fair showcasing the next generation of talent from galleries around Asia. One key highlight is a new gallery sector called “NEO”, which will feature artists making their debut.
Expect eyebrow-raising – and possibly eye-popping – works from artists experimenting with techniques such as painting with 3D programs, sand and tattoo needles.
No theme is too taboo for these emerging talents, who are exploring themes that include the roles of women, consumerism, sustainability, tradition, religion and chaos in society.
Where: Central Harbourfront, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central
When: March 28 to 31
Info: www.artcentralhongkong.com
Hong Kong Arts Festival
Arts lovers who prefer to be visually and aurally engaged should not miss the 52nd edition of the Hong Kong Arts Festival. The 2024 edition features more than 45 programmes and a staggering 1,400 international and local artists.
African, Baltic, Dutch, German and Russian orchestras and choirs await those hankering for classical or cultural music, while Chinese opera fans will enjoy performances by the First Troupe of the China National Peking Opera Company, the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe and the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe.
Those looking for more onstage action will be delighted by the range of dance performances by leading ballet companies, a gypsy flamenco legend, Arabian artists, as well as a game changer in the Thai dance scene performing his take on Thailand’s traditional khon dance, a classical masked dance that combines various performance arts such as music, drama, dance and vocals.
The festival also features several theatre performances from playwrights and directors from Canada, Britain and China.
Where: Various locations
When: Till March 24
Info: www.hk.artsfestival.org/en
ComplexCon Hong Kong
More casual arts fans can look to ComplexCon, which combines pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation and education. The street culture festival and exhibition is being held outside the United States for the first time.
It offers a refreshing change from more serious arts events, mixing “fashion, sneakers, art, food, music and inspiration”. Expect loud displays and even louder music, fast-moving performances and interactive booths.
Where: AsiaWorld-Expo, 1 Airport Expo Boulevard, Chek Lap Kok
When: March 22 to 24
Info: complexcon.complexchinese.com
M+ museum
This museum in West Kowloon Cultural District is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary visual culture in the world, and is making its name as a veritable repository of visual art, design and architecture; moving image; and modern Hong Kong culture.
It is rolling out a host of programmes and exhibitions in 2024, from architectural and photographic to fashion and design.
Highlights include Noir & Blanc: A Story Of Photography, which features some of the world’s greatest photographers, including Diane Arbus, Robert Frank, Mario Giacomelli and Henri Cartier-Bresson; I.M. Pei: Life Is Architecture, with photographs and models of the seminal Chinese-American architect’s built and unbuilt projects; and fashion designs and collections of China’s first couture artist Guo Pei.
If you happen to be in Hong Kong any time in 2024, drop in at M+ to see what is afoot. You might catch an exhibition by artists from Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong or Thailand, a multimedia show, a live performance by opera singers, or a movie or two.
Where: M+ museum, West Kowloon Cultural District, 38 Museum Drive, Kowloon
When: Various programmes in 2024
Info: www.mplus.org.hk/en
WestK FunFest
This three-week festival showcases more than 150 family-oriented events, programmes and displays held across the West Kowloon Cultural District. These include interactive and multimedia performances, workshops, art installations, play zones, and storytelling and dance parties.
Highlights include Ephemeral, an immersive art installation by Australian design studio Atelier Sisu that features brightly coloured, giant inflatable bubbles at the Harbourside Lawn East between March 22 and April 7.
Also look out for the highly interactive Pram People (Hong Kong Edition), which will draw participating parents and babies in prams into a performance for spectators. It runs from March 29 to April 1 at various venues in the West Kowloon Cultural District, including Art Park, Freespace and Xiqu Centre.
Where: Various venues in the West Kowloon Cultural District
When: March 16 to April 7
Info: www.westkowloon.hk/en/westkfunfest
Art@Harbour 2024
Another passer-by-friendly arts offering comes from Art@Harbour 2024, an outdoor art project being held on both sides of Victoria Harbour.
It features works and digital art facades by local and overseas artists, including a Science In Art exhibition with interactive installations that play on the nature and properties of light. One notable highlight is Continuous, an installation made of hundreds of glowing egg-shaped structures that change colours and sounds when visitors interact with the artwork.
Where: Various locations, including Tamar Park, Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section), Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, K11 Musea Promenade, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre
When: March 25 to June 2
Info: www.museums.gov.hk/en/web/portal/artatharbour.html