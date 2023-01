SINGAPORE – It is difficult to miss a man like Godfrey Kinyaga in a crowd. Long and lean like a gazelle, with bronzed skin, he looks resplendent in beaded jewellery and a checked red robe called a shuka.

Mr Kinyaga is a Maasai, a semi-nomadic tribe of warriors and herders found in Kenya and Tanzania. The 37-year-old hails from Ngare Ndare, a village in the foothills of a mountain, and has lived in Kenya all his life.