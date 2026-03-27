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Tour agency ASA Holidays is seeing rising demand for tours to Chinese destinations. The company is one of 74 exhibitors at the NATAS Travel Fair held from March 27 to 29.

SINGAPORE – China and Japan continue to be popular destinations with Singapore travellers at this year’s National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair, even as effects of the Iran-US war ripple across the global travel industry.

The fair, which is running from March 27 to 29 at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5, from 10am to 9.30pm, features 74 exhibitors.

Demand for tours to Chinese destinations like Zhangjiajie, Yunnan and Guizhou have grown by around 25 per cent year on year, according to Mr Albert See, tour agency ASA Holidays’ managing director and chief executive.

“For this year, we had initially planned many itineraries to countries in Europe, and Japan and China. But everything changed when the conflict started, so we had to pivot very quickly,” he says.

Since hostilities in the Middle East began on Feb 28 when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, more than six million passengers have been affected by flight disruptions between Feb 28 and March 13, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Mr See notes that China – which has seen a strong tourism rebound since the Covid-19 pandemic – has become increasingly attractive to Singapore travellers due to its favourable exchange rate and upgraded infrastructure, including new hotels and transport networks. He adds that its landscapes and attractions are increasingly seen as comparable to those in Europe.

To meet demand, ASA Holidays has launched a nine-day Yangtze River tour from $1,988 a person, as well as an eight-day Guizhou itinerary in south-western China from $988 a person.

At the same time, interest in some long-haul destinations appears to be softening. Bookings for tours to Greece, Morocco and Turkey between January and June 2026 have fallen by about 10 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, says Ms Diana Tan, head of human resources and public relations at CTC Travel.

“This is likely because of the Middle East situation. Our customers also prefer to have direct flight options at this juncture,” she says.

Flights between Singapore and Europe, typically routed over the Gulf, have been affected by airspace restrictions, with some rerouted journeys taking up to three hours longer.

For some travellers, that uncertainty is shaping decision-making.

Business director Vincent Thomas, 65, will not transit in the Middle East on his family trip in April. He was browsing tours to Japan and Scandinavia at the fair.

“While I think it’s still relatively safe to go to some parts of Europe because airlines are either flying direct or bypassing Middle East airspace, we will not consider transiting in the Middle East for now,” he says.

“The only thing we can fall back on now if anything goes wrong during our trip is travel insurance.”

To address such concerns, travel agencies like Chan Brothers Travel and CTC Travel are rolling out perks such as free trip cancellations and complimentary travel insurance for selected packages.

“We are addressing risk perception directly by continuing to include free tour cancellation and free travel insurance for selected destinations, so travellers are not overly exposed if plans need to change,” says Ms Tan Jie Ni, senior marketing communications executive at Chan Brothers Travel.

Agencies like CTC Travel are rolling out perks such as free trip cancellations and complimentary travel insurance for selected packages. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

With the Strait of Hormuz – a critical artery through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes – still closed, some airlines and cruise operators have also introduced fuel surcharges to offset rising costs.

Even so, Ms Tan says prices at the fair have remained broadly stable.

“While geopolitical tensions and cost pressures continue to dominate headlines, the reality on the ground is more nuanced. Our package tour prices at NATAS this year, compared with 2025, are holding steady across key destinations such as China and New Zealand,” she says.

China and Japan continue to be popular destinations with Singapore travellers at this year’s NATAS Travel Fair. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Some travellers are still pressing ahead with long-haul plans, particularly where direct flights are available.

Retiree Rosalind Ang, 65, booked a nine-day Austria and Germany tour in May for about $2,800 a person from tour agency EU Holidays.

“We’re not worried about the conflict affecting our trip because we are flying directly into Frankfurt. We’ll definitely buy travel insurance but we know it might not cover everything,” she says.

Tour agency Super Travels Group advises travellers to book ahead to lock in lower prices. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Mr William Huang, vice-president of tour agency Super Travels Group, says booking ahead can help travellers lock in lower prices and ensure broader insurance coverage.

“If you’re planning to travel a year from now, or even up to next autumn, I would say it is best to book now. Booking early means your travel insurance can more likely cover any other unexpected incidents that might happen down the road,” he says.

The NATAS Travel Fair runs from March 27 to 29 at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

He estimates that travellers can save around $500 a person by booking their trips during the fair.

“Right now, fuel prices are unstable, which is why airfares are increasing. At travel fairs like NATAS, we try our best to maintain affordable prices so it’s best to book tours now before the fare increases.”