Catch and feast on wild lobsters on a seafood cruise near Perth, Australia

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Mandurah Cruises’ Wild Seafood Experience includes a seven-course seafood spread and the opportunity to catch your own wild lobsters for lunch, which the writer is posing with.

MANDURAH, Western Australia – Imagine sailing on the Indian Ocean with a live lobster in hand as it thrashes and tries to escape. Then, minutes later, eating that same feisty lobster as sashimi.

Fresh, thrilling and deliciously surreal – this sums up an unforgettable lunch on a trip to Western Australia in March.

The Wild Seafood Experience by Mandurah Cruises (str.sg/oY8E5) is a 3½-hour tour that includes free-flow drinks, a seven-course seafood spread prepared by a private chef and the opportunity to catch your own wild lobsters for lunch.

My companions and I are pampered as soon as we board the double-deck pleasure craft in Mandurah, a coastal city about an hour’s drive south of Perth.

As the captain delivers his safety brief, the rest of the crew waste no time dishing out hors d’oeuvres – bite-size portions of amberjack ceviche that hint at more delicacies to come.

Armed with bottles of sunscreen and local craft beer from the open bar, we set sail in search of our catch of the day: the western rock lobster.

Also referred to as crayfish by the local seafood industry, this lobster is a spiny, brownish-red species found only along Australia’s west coast.

Catching our lunch

A day before each cruise, crew members lower several lobster pots to the seafloor, each stocked with bait – smelly, greasy heads of New Zealand hoki which the unsuspecting crustaceans cannot resist.

Marked above water by buoys, these pots have gaps that allow undersized lobsters to escape.

As our boat steers up to the nearest buoy, those who have volunteered for some hands-on action, myself included, slip on rubber gloves for grip and protection.

What happens next is a rowdy tug of war between man and nature. With the help of the boat’s pulley system and everyone’s enthusiastic cheers, we take turns, in pairs, to yank at the ropes, hauling up crate after crate of crayfish.

It is a comical sight for those spectating – two hungry people braving water resistance and windswept hair in the name of lunch.

For the ones pulling, all that rigorous tugging feels like a CrossFit workout. Thankfully, the payoff is handsome. Together, we round up a bumper crop of 15 lobsters, plus a stray crab which manages to scuttle back to sea.

Like the runaway crab, our lobsters refuse to go down without a fight. Some even detach their legs, which we are told is a common defence tactic to distract predators when threatened.

I feel a tinge of sadness knowing these dogged creatures will perish in the kitchen, even as the primal act of hunting and gathering appeals to man’s inner apex predator.

While western rock lobsters are widespread and not endangered, catching them responsibly is crucial for conservation. Our guides explain the two legal benchmarks that determine whether a lobster should be freed.

First, we use callipers to measure the length of their carapace, the hard shell that protects their head and thorax. If it is under 76mm, the lobster is too young and must be released.

Then, we peek at the lobsters’ bellies to determine their sex. Males have two spike-like penises on their belly, while females have a flatter underside with sticky hairs, or setae, under their legs. The setae help eggs stay attached to the mother until they are ready to be released.

A guide explaining how to examine the lobsters that have been caught. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

If the female is carrying a sponge of eggs, she must also be freed. The “berried” mother, so called because her eggs resemble berry clusters, will go on to hatch thousands of offspring. Many do not survive to adulthood, falling prey to large fish and octopuses.

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Fresh feast

Lunch on board is a delightful degustation of what the sea has to offer.

Succulent seared scallops from nearby archipelago Houtman Abrolhos are served in their shells, on a bed of arugula. A generous seafood platter soon follows: creamy rock oysters, blue swimmer crab, Fremantle octopus and sweet tiger prawns from Shark Bay, a Unesco World Heritage site further up north.

We also witness the team prepare our hard-earned lobsters.

The Mandurah Cruises crew preparing sashimi with the guests’ freshly caught western rock lobsters. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Some are cleaned and chopped into bite-size pieces before being served as sashimi in their shells, along with wasabi, soya sauce and lemon. Even without the condiments, the fresh meat has a briny umami and springy chew.

Executive chef Tony Howell cooks the rest of our catch, basting the lobsters with fragrant garlic butter sauce over a grill. He is from the neighbouring Margaret River region, just like the Howard Park riesling and chardonnay that we pair with our meal.

One of the courses on board is a giant seafood platter of rock oysters, blue swimmer crab, octopus and tiger prawns. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

As a final, dramatic touch, Howell sears the top of the lobster with a blowtorch before serving it with salad.

We are provided pincers and cutlery, but I relish using my bare hands. Twisting the lobster tail away from its body, I tuck into the plump flesh, every bite oozing with savoury juices.

This catch-and-dine cruise operates at least once a week year round, at A$379 a person for adults and A$150 for children.

It is pricier than a typical seafood meal, but comes with a side of adrenaline and sense of accomplishment.

Eating seafood can be messy, prickly and decadent, but learning about sustainable fishing while enjoying the lobsters of my own labour is a privilege I would gladly repeat.

The writer is a former Straits Times journalist. His trip was hosted by Visit Mandurah in collaboration with the City of Mandurah.