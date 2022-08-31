Go camel riding and feed alpacas: Amazing family experiences closer to home than you think

And Sydney and New South Wales offer just that. Within the space of one- to three-hour drives from Sydney is a world of exciting attractions that will thrill the entire family and showcase the region in a renewed light.

Love longer drives and road trips? Take an epic drive along the Legendary Pacific Coast to sunny Byron Bay. Up for more adventure? You could even take a plane out to an exclusive island.

Water-lovers can snorkel with turtles in crystal clear waters, swim amongst seals, or feed and pet the sharks and rays in the shallow pool of an aquarium. There are farm stays that offer engaging animal interactions, camel or horseback rides along the beach at sunset, fruit-picking, chocolate-making, alpaca-feeding and well, just beautiful walks in the park.

The options are endless, and each as awe-inspiring as the next. The real conundrum is how to pack it all in one trip. Early planning, then, is of the essence. So, arrange a family pow-wow and consider which of the following you might want to experience on your upcoming family getaway. After all, half the fun is in the planning, isn’t it?

You'll want to add these bucket list-worthy locales to your upcoming travel itinerary: