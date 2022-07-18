Buffets, trains and kids clubs - 5 money-saving travel hacks

BANGKOK - The pandemic has hurt many people financially, which is why it is more valuable than ever to know a few money-saving tricks when travelling.

From transport to food and from entertainment to child management, there are so many ways to conserve cash while on holiday.

Based on my nine years as a travel journalist, here are a few handy hacks.

1. Europe's museums can make or break your budget

Europe's museums, whether vast or intimate, are repositories of art, history, technology and more. What you may not realise is that, in some European cities, you will pay a fortune for museums and in others, you pay nothing.

In one day in Amsterdam in late 2021, I spent $80 just on museum tickets. Had my wife been with me, that would have doubled to $160.

Many of Europe's top museums are expensive. Paris' Grevin Museum costs up to $36 a ticket for adults, while Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is $29 a ticket and Rome's Vatican Museums is $25.

In comparison, I visited many brilliant museums across two trips to Britain in 2021, and the total cost was zero. That is because the national museums offer free entry.