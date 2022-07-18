Buffets, trains and kids clubs - 5 money-saving travel hacks

BANGKOK - The pandemic has hurt many people financially, which is why it is more valuable than ever to know a few money-saving tricks when travelling.
From transport to food and from entertainment to child management, there are so many ways to conserve cash while on holiday.
Based on my nine years as a travel journalist, here are a few handy hacks.
1. Europe's museums can make or break your budget
Europe's museums, whether vast or intimate, are repositories of art, history, technology and more. What you may not realise is that, in some European cities, you will pay a fortune for museums and in others, you pay nothing.
In one day in Amsterdam in late 2021, I spent $80 just on museum tickets. Had my wife been with me, that would have doubled to $160.
Many of Europe's top museums are expensive. Paris' Grevin Museum costs up to $36 a ticket for adults, while Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is $29 a ticket and Rome's Vatican Museums is $25.
In comparison, I visited many brilliant museums across two trips to Britain in 2021, and the total cost was zero. That is because the national museums offer free entry.
London is known as an expensive travel destination - even a three-star hotel in the city centre can cost $250 a night. That is balanced out, to an extent, by the dozens of free museums, including world-class favourites such as the British Museum, National Gallery, Natural History Museum, Tate Modern and Victoria and Albert Museum.
While no other major European city can compete with London in this regard, there are free museums in other countries too. They include the Museo del Prado in Madrid, the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin, the Musee d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, and the Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture in Rome.
2. For families, hotel kids clubs are everything
I was a full-time travel writer for six years before I first faced the challenge of exploring places with a child.
Now the priority when holidaying with my wife and three-year-old son is to make sure he is entertained and expends enough energy so he will then relax or sleep while we do our activities.
Some cities and beach resort areas have limited attractions that appeal to small children, and those few child-friendly sites can be expensive and time-consuming due to return transport and entrance fees to attractions.
Which is why when travelling with my son I always search for a hotel that has a kids club - a free on-site facility filled with toys and play equipment.
In recent years, I have noticed more properties providing kids clubs, which save time and money for parents, and allow them to manage their children's energy levels.
After breakfast, give the children 30 to 60 minutes to run wild in the kids club and then, while they are recharging, head straight to some place you really want to see, such as a museum, temple or market.
If your child is as active as mine, repeat that exact process after their daytime nap. Now they have had a great day and so have you, without the cost and hassle of twice travelling outside your hotel to find kids' attractions.
3. In western Europe, train stations are your friend
It is tempting to fly from point to point during trips in Europe, trying to fit as many countries in as possible.
But even a two-hour flight can be deceptively draining. That is because of the effort needed to reach airports - which are often well outside city centres - and then shuffling through these large complexes, which are more inefficient and unpleasant than ever due to the pandemic.
A two-hour flight can easily equate to a seven-hour transit since you must leave your hotel three hours before the flight, followed by two hours on the plane, up to an hour getting through the next airport, and then spend more time transiting to your new hotel. In the process, you might waste nearly an entire day in transit. And what about the costs of the flight and multiple taxis?
Or you can do what I often do and take advantage of Western Europe's terrific rail systems.
Compared with Asia, Australia and North America, Western Europe is very compact, with many attractive cities close to one another.
For example, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eindhoven, Brussels, Antwerp, Bruges, Dusseldorf and Cologne are all squeezed into an area of just 170km in length and 260km in breadth.
Rather than flying in Western Europe, take the train from city to city and stay at a hotel within walking distance of each station. This saves money on taxis and ensures you waste as little of your holiday in transit as possible.
That is because you can check out of your hotel at 11am, cross the road to catch a train at 11.30am, arrive in your next city at 1pm, walk to your new hotel to check in, and be out on the streets exploring by 2pm.
Three hours of transit, maximum, plus it is cheaper than a flight and two taxis.
4. Buffet breakfasts are golden
As a 1.97m-tall man weighing 118kg, trust me - I understand buffets. And right now, amid huge competition in this pandemic era, many large hotels, in South-east Asia particularly, will include a buffet breakfast for two with your room for an additional price as low as $10.
I recently stayed at a lovely four-star hotel in northern Thailand that, for just $50 a night, included a huge and varied buffet breakfast for two.
All the major hotel-booking websites and apps have filters that allow you to search specifically for deals that include breakfast.
So scour for a hotel that includes a buffet, enjoy a hearty breakfast near the end of the serving time and you will not be hungry until dinner.
That means you and your travel partner have ticked off both breakfast and lunch for next to nothing. This allows you to either reduce your overall travel costs or to channel those savings into a fancy dinner.
5. Hire a car
If you are staying within city limits while on holiday, it makes little sense to hire a car. The hassle of dealing with traffic and finding parking in most cities means it is wiser to just use taxis and public transport.
There are, however, many times when it is cheaper, easier, or more fun to hire a car.
For example, in Thailand - my on-off home of the last 10 years - local taxi mafias in tourist hot spots such as Phuket and Koh Samui ensure you pay heavily for the shortest taxi rides.
You can easily rack up $100 of taxi fares in a day with just a few short trips plus one return journey to a different part of those islands.
All across Thailand, you can hire an insured car for as little as $30 a day due to pandemic-prompted competition between car-hire companies.
In Europe, one mistake many tourists make is spending all their time in cities. This deprives them of absorbing the continent's majestic countryside and exploring its small villages and towns, which often are more historic and authentic than the cities.
The best and cheapest way to savour such experiences is by renting a fully insured car, which will cost you between $45 and $65 a day in most European countries.
Pick up the car in Venice, for example, and drop it off in Rome, after cruising through the heart of Italy for a few days.
The writer is a travel journalist who has been based between Australia, Thailand and Ireland for a decade - and in recent years has been learning how to manage a rambunctious young son while constantly moving around the world.